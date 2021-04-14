Did a police vehicle speed through a red robot before crashing, injuring scores?





The police must explain the circumstances around the crash involving a police vehicle transporting prisoners to Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court, says DA Constituency Head for the Deep South Mireille Wenger.

© inhabitant/123rf

Two officers and six prisoners were taken to hospital after an Ocean View police vehicle transporting prisoners allegedly collided with two vehicles in Fish Hoek.

All prisoners sustained injuries and one pedestrian is reportedly in a critical condition.

Some road workers were also injured in the crash.

The accident took place on the main road early on Monday.

According to Wenger, there are eyewitness accounts of the police vehicle speeding through a red robot.

John Maytham interviewed Wenger.

This is a systemic problem. Complaints come in continuously about prisoner transport… Mireille Wenger, Constituency Head for the Deep South - DA

They’re not allowed to drive recklessly, or unnecessarily fast. This is according to the police’s own instructions… We want to see these directives followed… Mireille Wenger, Constituency Head for the Deep South - DA

… A case docket must be registered in the area where the accident took place… Mireille Wenger, Constituency Head for the Deep South - DA

Even the use of sirens has requirements. It has to be a high-profile prisoner, or an attempt to escape… Mireille Wenger, Constituency Head for the Deep South - DA

