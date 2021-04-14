Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses

14 April 2021 6:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ENT Specialist
Covid-19 long haulers
smell training
smell therapy
loss of smell
SmellSense
Dr Martin Young

ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell.

Dr. Young is the founder of SmellSense, a smell training kit created to help people who have lost their ability to smell due to Covid-19 and other causes.

The SmellSense smell retraining kits consist of four essential oils most commonly recommended for smell training - clove, rose, lemon and eucalyptus.

According to Dr. Young, by spending several minutes twice a day smelling each essential oil, over time the brain can be trained to recover your sense of smell.

Unlike other illnesses such as Parkinson's Disease that erode your sense of smell gradually over time, Covid-19 often leads to a complete loss of smell right away.

The regular smell exercises tap into the concept of neuroplasticity - the brain's ability to heal itself, Dr. Young explains.

The specialist says a mobile app is also being developed that will help support people on the smell recovery process.

Click here to learn more about smell training and to purchase a SmellSense kit. You can also follow the SmellSense Facebook page for regular updates.

The whole Covid-19 thing has really raised the consciousness around this [sense of smell].

Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist

People can smell and taste one day, the next day it's gone.

Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist

We think the [Covid-19] virus attacks the cells that nourish the nerve cells right at the roof of the nose... They take a long time to recover.

Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist

If you smell four consistent smells twice a day and you carry on with that for long enough, you will over time retrain your brain to smell.

Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist

People who lose their sense of smell will get it back faster with smell training.

Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




