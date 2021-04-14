ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses
Dr. Young is the founder of SmellSense, a smell training kit created to help people who have lost their ability to smell due to Covid-19 and other causes.
The SmellSense smell retraining kits consist of four essential oils most commonly recommended for smell training - clove, rose, lemon and eucalyptus.
According to Dr. Young, by spending several minutes twice a day smelling each essential oil, over time the brain can be trained to recover your sense of smell.
Unlike other illnesses such as Parkinson's Disease that erode your sense of smell gradually over time, Covid-19 often leads to a complete loss of smell right away.
The regular smell exercises tap into the concept of neuroplasticity - the brain's ability to heal itself, Dr. Young explains.
The specialist says a mobile app is also being developed that will help support people on the smell recovery process.
Click here to learn more about smell training and to purchase a SmellSense kit. You can also follow the SmellSense Facebook page for regular updates.
The whole Covid-19 thing has really raised the consciousness around this [sense of smell].Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist
People can smell and taste one day, the next day it's gone.Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist
We think the [Covid-19] virus attacks the cells that nourish the nerve cells right at the roof of the nose... They take a long time to recover.Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist
If you smell four consistent smells twice a day and you carry on with that for long enough, you will over time retrain your brain to smell.Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist
People who lose their sense of smell will get it back faster with smell training.Dr Martin Young, ENT specialist
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vladimirfloyd/vladimirfloyd1711/vladimirfloyd171100279/89579864-beautiful-smiling-young-woman-touching-her-nose-on-white-background.jpg
