How pouring fat and oil down your drain clogs up Cape Town sewers





A CapeTalk listener contacted the Breakfast Show in desperation after having her Tableview property flooded with sewerage overflow for the twelfth time in two years.

She said that she had not had any joy despite bringing it to the attention of her local ward councillor, and appealed for our help in getting this to the City's attention, to prevent it from happening again, as it causes a huge mess and health risk.

The City of Cape Town followed up on her situation and it turns out that the event is a culmination of things that residents have been allowing down their drains - especially oil and fat.

After a closer inspection of the sewer network, it was found that a blockage was formed, and the main culprit was fat and grease, which had then trapped other foreign matter.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Farouk Robertson, communications manager for the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department.

Report sewer blockages, missing drain covers, vandalism, burst pipes, leaks and water wastage using one of the following options (Please provide the street address, and get a reference number):

• Online www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests

• Email water@capetown.gov.za • SMS 31373 (maximum 160 characters. Standard rates apply)

• Call 0860 103 089 • Visit a City walk-in centre (see www.capetown.gov.za/facilities to find the one closest to you)

Listen to the interview in the audio below: