Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

Today at 12:07
Zuma responds to Concourt
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:10
Growing calls for MEC Madikizela to be fired
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 12:15
Total drops gas exploration, will develop Mossel Bay find
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rod Crompton - Director African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School
Today at 12:23
Petrol workers not considered essential workers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - TranpLecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Managementsport at North West University
Today at 12:27
Asymmetrical mobilization: Election campaigns during lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 12:37
Sperm donor case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shani van Niekerk
Today at 12:40
TB treatment took backseat to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Farzana Ismail - Acting Centre Head of the Centre for Tuberculosis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 12:45
Concourt throws out Apartheid marriage law
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharita Samuels - Regional Director of the KZN Legal Resources Centre and the Lead attorney on the case at Legal Resource Centre
Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)
Sharita Samuel
Today at 12:52
Outrage as WSU Rugby does the Haka
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mjigima
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Notre Dame fire
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michel Picaud
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - everything you need to know about getting your learner's licence
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Riverine Rovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Scholtz
Today at 14:50
Music - Carli Myers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carli J Myers
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
About the 21-page letter addressed to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng from Jacob Zuma.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Taxi lawlessness in Montague Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services
Today at 16:05
What is the delay in the awarding of the contract for CBD traffic marshalls?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Glass - Manager: Network Facilitation & Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
What is the latest on the government's cannabis plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaad Vayej - Associate in the Dispute Resolution at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 16:55
VELDSKOEN named official casual shoe for SA Olympians
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 17:05
Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
How the last year of trauma, uncertainty and isolation have affected our minds and memory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Loveday - University of Westminster
Today at 17:45
It's Not About the Bats - Interview with Adam Cruise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Cruise - Author
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell. 14 April 2021 6:44 PM
Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it "We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache. 15 April 2021 10:42 AM
How to register your domestic worker for COIDA CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process. 15 April 2021 10:21 AM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Opinion
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.

Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.

Johnson & Johnson wants special acknowledgement and a letter from the Minister of Trade and Industry about its investments in local Aspen Pharmaceuticals before it signs off on the 20 million doses promised to South Africa.

Pfizer has terms that risked handing over South Africa’s assets to the company.

In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

“We found ourselves in a precarious position of having to choose between our saving our citizen’s lives and risk putting the country’s assets into private companies’ hands,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

“A lot of us here are in dismay with the terms being demanded,” said Marie Sukers, a member of Parliament’s Health Committee.

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Refilwe Moloto spoke to health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez about the conditions placed on South Africa before it can get its promised J&J vaccines, and what it means for the country's troubled rollout.

Is J&J saying to South Africa… they need a guarantee from South Africa that it is going to buy enough stock in future to make it [partnership with Aspen] financially sustainable?

Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

… getting local vaccine manufacturing off the ground will take investment and commitment from the government to buy locally…

Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

Throughout this pandemic, pharmaceutical companies have been able to dictate terms they give to governments… It’s Johnson & Johnson calling the shots. It’s a power move.

Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

When you can’t enforce penalties on providers for non-delivery, you lose the power to manage the public purse correctly. Pharmaceutical companies are calling the shots, and using the power they have…

Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

Public outrage… is the only way to take them to task…

Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




