Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it





Click here for all our business articles in one place.

Only a madman would start an airline in a pandemic, right?

Well, Gidon Novick and Jonathan Ayache did just that.

They are the brave founders of South Africa’s newest low-cost airline, Lift.

Novick also founded kulula.com, so he knows a thing or three about what works and what doesn’t.

RELATED: SA's newest airline Lift introduces dog-friendly flights - here's how it works

One of the most attractive features of flying with Lift is that you can change or even cancel tickets without penalty.

In a first for South Africa, Lift allows you to travel with a small dog.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Ayache.

We met for coffee and discussed this insane idea of launching an airline during the pandemic – and it became a reality! … It sounds crazy, but… starting a business in a countercyclical environment is really a great opportunity… Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift

You can go online; you can cancel, it’s free… There are no penalties… The goal is to sort out the customer… solve their problems… Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift

It’s challenging for everyone, which creates a part of the opportunity… There are lots of aircraft available at much more attractive rates… There are a lot of incredible people available… A lot of airlines are out of business, so we could bring in incredibly talented people… Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift

We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations… We’ve been on time, and reliable… Things are going really well… Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift

When was the last time you had a good cup of coffee onboard? We’ve partnered with Vida e Caffè… Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift

We [only] pay if we fly… We’re operating around 30% or 40% below the cost of other airlines… Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift

You can bring your little dogs on board as well. No cats yet; we’re still figuring that one out… Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift

Listen to the interview in the audio below.