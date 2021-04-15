Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it
Click here for all our business articles in one place.
Only a madman would start an airline in a pandemic, right?
Well, Gidon Novick and Jonathan Ayache did just that.
They are the brave founders of South Africa’s newest low-cost airline, Lift.
Novick also founded kulula.com, so he knows a thing or three about what works and what doesn’t.
RELATED: SA's newest airline Lift introduces dog-friendly flights - here's how it works
One of the most attractive features of flying with Lift is that you can change or even cancel tickets without penalty.
In a first for South Africa, Lift allows you to travel with a small dog.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Ayache.
We met for coffee and discussed this insane idea of launching an airline during the pandemic – and it became a reality! … It sounds crazy, but… starting a business in a countercyclical environment is really a great opportunity…Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift
You can go online; you can cancel, it’s free… There are no penalties… The goal is to sort out the customer… solve their problems…Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift
It’s challenging for everyone, which creates a part of the opportunity… There are lots of aircraft available at much more attractive rates… There are a lot of incredible people available… A lot of airlines are out of business, so we could bring in incredibly talented people…Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift
We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations… We’ve been on time, and reliable… Things are going really well…Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift
When was the last time you had a good cup of coffee onboard? We’ve partnered with Vida e Caffè…Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift
We [only] pay if we fly… We’re operating around 30% or 40% below the cost of other airlines…Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift
You can bring your little dogs on board as well. No cats yet; we’re still figuring that one out…Jonathan Ayache, cofounder - Lift
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
How to register your domestic worker for COIDA
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process.Read More
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots
"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO
EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.Read More
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket
The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'
The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.Read More
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!
Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.Read More
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?
Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More