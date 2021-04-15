[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive
The home is built on a property in the Bel-Air suburb of Los Angeles in California, USA.
Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside the house.
The video claims that the house called 'The One' is the largest house ever built in the urban world.
It is reportedly valued at $500,000,000 but the LA Times reports owner and spec developer Nile Niami may be in financial trouble.
Among other features, the 105,000 square feet home has 20 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, six elevators, a running track, moat, swimming pools, two temperature-controlled wine cellars, a pool table lounge, four bowling alleys, and a nightclub.
Watch the video below:
