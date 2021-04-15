Taking probiotics and no prebiotics is waste of time, as stomach acid kills them

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - everything you need to know about getting your learner's licence
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Riverine Rovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Scholtz
Today at 14:50
Music - Carli Myers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carli J Myers
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
About the 21-page letter addressed to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng from Jacob Zuma.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Taxi lawlessness in Montague Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services
Today at 16:05
What is the delay in the awarding of the contract for CBD traffic marshalls?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Glass - Manager: Network Facilitation & Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
What is the latest on the government's cannabis plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaad Vayej - Associate in the Dispute Resolution at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 16:55
VELDSKOEN named official casual shoe for SA Olympians
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 17:05
Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
How the last year of trauma, uncertainty and isolation have affected our minds and memory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Loveday - University of Westminster
Today at 17:45
It's Not About the Bats - Interview with Adam Cruise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Cruise - Author
Latest Local
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell. 14 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Local
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it "We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache. 15 April 2021 10:42 AM
How to register your domestic worker for COIDA CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process. 15 April 2021 10:21 AM
View all Business
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics is waste of time, as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Lifestyle

Taking probiotics and no prebiotics is waste of time, as stomach acid kills them

15 April 2021 12:31 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Probiotics
immunity
Prebiotics
gut health

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains.

Refilwe Moloto chats to trend guru Ryan McFadyen about the rise in the word 'immunity as the Covid pandemic continues to be top of mind across the world.

'Immunity' has become a buzzword in the wellness category, with Google searches for the term hitting a five-year high in March 2020—and healthcare brands are adjusting their offerings accordingly.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

He says immunity cannot be spoken about without gut health intrinsically linked to that and so with immunity growing as a key trend so is the focus on gut health.

70% of the immune system is housed in the gut and hence the focus on ensuring that the body’s gut microbiome, a term which refers specifically to the microorganisms living in your intestines, remains healthy and hence the growth of probiotics.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

McFadyen shares two seemingly little-known facts around probiotics.

Probiotics often don’t make it through the stomach and the acid environment thereof into the gut where they are needed.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

Probiotics need pre-biotics, a form of dietary fibre which feeds the probiotics within the gut for the microbiome to flourish.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

He recommends a product on the market which takes addresses both issues called Probitec.

Probitec utilises a duo cap technology which is essentially two capsules in one. The first capsule contains the prebiotic which first releases a prebiotic into the gut before the second capsule releases the probiotic ensuring that the probiotic has sufficient food to flourish and second, the capsule is covered with an acid-resistant coating which ensures that the capsule only starts to brand down within the gut and not in the stomach where the acid will kill the live bacteria.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

McFadyen also talks about the second area, post gut health where brands are focusing is on the snacks we eat.

Brands are tapping into this area and launching new products that contain immunity-enhancing ingredients, he notes.

Take a listen to the interview in the audio below to find out all you need to know about your gut health:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
