Taking probiotics and no prebiotics is waste of time, as stomach acid kills them
Refilwe Moloto chats to trend guru Ryan McFadyen about the rise in the word 'immunity as the Covid pandemic continues to be top of mind across the world.
'Immunity' has become a buzzword in the wellness category, with Google searches for the term hitting a five-year high in March 2020—and healthcare brands are adjusting their offerings accordingly.Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard
He says immunity cannot be spoken about without gut health intrinsically linked to that and so with immunity growing as a key trend so is the focus on gut health.
70% of the immune system is housed in the gut and hence the focus on ensuring that the body’s gut microbiome, a term which refers specifically to the microorganisms living in your intestines, remains healthy and hence the growth of probiotics.Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard
McFadyen shares two seemingly little-known facts around probiotics.
Probiotics often don’t make it through the stomach and the acid environment thereof into the gut where they are needed.Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard
Probiotics need pre-biotics, a form of dietary fibre which feeds the probiotics within the gut for the microbiome to flourish.Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard
He recommends a product on the market which takes addresses both issues called Probitec.
Probitec utilises a duo cap technology which is essentially two capsules in one. The first capsule contains the prebiotic which first releases a prebiotic into the gut before the second capsule releases the probiotic ensuring that the probiotic has sufficient food to flourish and second, the capsule is covered with an acid-resistant coating which ensures that the capsule only starts to brand down within the gut and not in the stomach where the acid will kill the live bacteria.Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard
McFadyen also talks about the second area, post gut health where brands are focusing is on the snacks we eat.
Brands are tapping into this area and launching new products that contain immunity-enhancing ingredients, he notes.
Take a listen to the interview in the audio below to find out all you need to know about your gut health:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/stomach_ache_diverse.html
