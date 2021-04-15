Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Latest Local
Parking marshals could return to Cape Town CBD by June Motorists have not had to pay for parking in the CBD since the service provider's contract expired in June last year. 15 April 2021 6:39 PM
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
ConCourt declares apartheid era marriages law unconstitutional The Black Administration Act is said to have been discriminatory towards black women married prior to 1988. 15 April 2021 3:50 PM
Local
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
Politics
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Business
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Africa
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Opinion
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains.

Refilwe Moloto chats to trend guru Ryan McFadyen about the rise in the word 'immunity as the Covid pandemic continues to be top of mind across the world.

'Immunity' has become a buzzword in the wellness category, with Google searches for the term hitting a five-year high in March 2020—and healthcare brands are adjusting their offerings accordingly.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

He says immunity cannot be spoken about without gut health intrinsically linked to that and so with immunity growing as a key trend so is the focus on gut health.

70% of the immune system is housed in the gut and hence the focus on ensuring that the body’s gut microbiome, a term which refers specifically to the microorganisms living in your intestines, remains healthy and hence the growth of probiotics.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

McFadyen shares two seemingly little-known facts around probiotics.

Probiotics often don’t make it through the stomach and the acid environment thereof into the gut where they are needed.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

Probiotics need pre-biotics, a form of dietary fibre which feeds the probiotics within the gut for the microbiome to flourish.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

He recommends a product on the market which takes addresses both issues called Probitec.

Probitec utilises a duo cap technology which is essentially two capsules in one. The first capsule contains the prebiotic which first releases a prebiotic into the gut before the second capsule releases the probiotic ensuring that the probiotic has sufficient food to flourish and second, the capsule is covered with an acid-resistant coating which ensures that the capsule only starts to brand down within the gut and not in the stomach where the acid will kill the live bacteria.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

McFadyen also talks about the second area, post gut health where brands are focusing is on the snacks we eat.

Brands are tapping into this area and launching new products that contain immunity-enhancing ingredients, he notes.

Take a listen to the interview in the audio below to find out all you need to know about your gut health:




More from Valuable Tips & Advice

How to register your domestic worker for COIDA

15 April 2021 10:21 AM

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process.

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

18 March 2021 10:42 AM

Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Plan to replace TV licence with a levy whether you watch telly or not, says SABC

9 March 2021 12:12 PM

Kieno Kammies speaks to William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa who refers to it as a public information levy.

Is it still worth investing in Krugerrands?

8 March 2021 11:39 AM

Thorne White, Western Cape Regional Manager for Mr Kruger, talks about the advantages of investing in Krugerrands.

Trigger is a new on-demand national emergency services app

4 March 2021 9:49 AM

Trigger CEO explains how the app works.

Applications for matric supplementary exams now close on 31 March: Youth Capital

24 February 2021 12:20 PM

Matric learners who are unhappy with their final results can register for supplementary exams for a second chance at success.

'An emotional affair can be equally as hurtful as sexual infidelity'

21 February 2021 12:09 PM

Clinical psychologist and divorce mediator Welmoet Bok says infidelity is about more than just sex.

Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for

19 February 2021 2:30 PM

Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering.

You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have

12 February 2021 3:58 PM

GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system.

