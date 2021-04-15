I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma
The contempt of court charges against him is a sham and he will not legitimise it, former President Jacob Zuma said in a 21-page letter to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Zuma said he would therefore not tell Mogoeng how he should be punished if found guilty.
He said he was not guilty of any crime, but that he is readying himself for jail.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.
He says he’d rather be jailed. He said it often… He says the court is trying to get him to sanitise errors it made… He says he’s ready to go to jail; he’s been there before…Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - EWN
We’ve seen members of the MK outside his home in Nkandla… Can the MKMVA muscle up enough might for civil disobedience? Is it a threat worth worrying about? … If he goes to jail; what happens in Nkandla? …Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout
On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USARead More
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'Read More
