[BREAKING] Premier Winde suspends Transport MEC Madikizela for 2 weeks

15 April 2021 12:43 PM
by Barbara Friedman

The two-week suspension is pending an investigation following claims that he lied about his academic qualifications.

The two-week suspension of Madikizela who is also the Democratic Alliance provincial leader, pending an outcome of an investigation following claims that he lied about his academic qualifications.

RELATED: Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences

Earlier this week the DA said it would be referring the matter to the party's Federal Legal Commission.

Eyewitness News reports that Winde met with Madikizela on Wednesday to discuss his curriculum vitae which listed a BComm degree and he acknowledged that he never actually completed it.

There have been calls for Madikizela to step down by the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Cameron Dugmore speaks to Lester Kiewit and says he had just heard the news of the suspension.

We welcome this decision by the premier, but there are a number of concerns we have that it appears he is giving it a time limit of 14 days.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

Dugmore says there is a specific Code of Conduct Committee in the provincial legislature of which ME Madikizela is a member, and so this needs to go through that process.

That might take longer.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

There is a DA investigation and the premier's investigation currently underway.

But the committee that needs to do this in terms of the Constitution and the law is the Code of Conduct Committee.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

Listen to the interview with Western Cape ANC provincial leader Cameron Dugmore in the audio below:




