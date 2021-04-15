Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa





Total has stopped exploring for gas in South African waters, choosing to rather focus on developing two world-class gas discoveries it made near Mossel Bay in 2019 and 2020.

The company is going ahead despite concerns that the government is dragging its feet in finalising oil and gas legislation.

The two gas fields discovered by Total – Brulpadda and Luiperd – is located about 175 kilometres off the south coast.

Total says Brulpadda may contain up to a billion barrels of oil equivalent while the Luiperd find is even bigger.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School.

The reasons [for suspending exploration] is to be found in the broader global economic climate… and the lack of regulatory certainty, the situations since 2002… A big firm like Total needs regulatory certainty… Professor Rod Crompton, African Energy Leadership Centre - Wits Business School

… the far north of Mozambique, and the apparent terrorist attacks there, is a different matter entirely… Professor Rod Crompton, African Energy Leadership Centre - Wits Business School

It’s a great loss… There are still several years of drilling to go… In the longer term… it’s the equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago… It’s very disappointing… Professor Rod Crompton, African Energy Leadership Centre - Wits Business School

