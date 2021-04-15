Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka





To me it wasn’t about cultural appropriation… to me it seemed a bit twee... I had a sleep on it and somewhat softened. I believe the team can do what they want… Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

Walter Sisulu University’s rugby team (nicknamed “The All Blacks”) did the haka before a Varsity Shield game on Monday.

New Zealand Rugby has gone on record saying they have no issue with it, but some South African rugby fans are outraged.

© adrenalinapura/123rf

The WSU team emulates the All Blacks’ style of play.

“The players wanted to bring in the haka because they admired the way the All Blacks play,” former player Yanga Wani told IOL.

“We hold ourselves to the standard of New Zealand rugby, we want to play like them.”

Lester Kiewit interviewed WSU rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima.

We’ve been doing the haka since 2018… I would’ve thought it [outrage] would’ve died down by now… The players understand the backlash… Akhona Mjigima, head coach - WSU rugby

We started doing the haka at a time when New Zealand was dominating… Akhona Mjigima, head coach - WSU rugby

Most of our players are Xhosa… there’s no culture associated with rugby… We want to be known globally… We are the most-watched team in South Africa! Akhona Mjigima, head coach - WSU rugby

Our style of play is copied from New Zealand… We support the Springboks! … It’s just students having fun! … People must just learn to live with it [haka] … We will do it… Akhona Mjigima, head coach - WSU rugby

Listen to the interview in the audio below.