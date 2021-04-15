Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA





Workers in the production, transportation and distribution of fuel are not “essential workers”, the CCMA ruled.

Unions are celebrating.

If the CCMA ruled them to provide an “essential service”, workers would not be allowed to strike.

The fact, however, remains that a prolonged strike in this industry would negatively impact the fragile economy.

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.

We have to be sensitive about the fuel market in South Africa… On the other hand, the right to strike is a historical, political right… Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University

Will unions be able to take the shortfall of the economic costs that might come from protracted protest? Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University

Unions… as much as they are fighting a class battle… they need to be proactive about the extent to which they are willing to protect the economy. Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University

Listen to the interview in the audio below.