Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA
Workers in the production, transportation and distribution of fuel are not “essential workers”, the CCMA ruled.
Unions are celebrating.
If the CCMA ruled them to provide an “essential service”, workers would not be allowed to strike.
The fact, however, remains that a prolonged strike in this industry would negatively impact the fragile economy.
Lester Kiewit interviewed transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.
We have to be sensitive about the fuel market in South Africa… On the other hand, the right to strike is a historical, political right…Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University
Will unions be able to take the shortfall of the economic costs that might come from protracted protest?Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University
Unions… as much as they are fighting a class battle… they need to be proactive about the extent to which they are willing to protect the economy.Ofentse Mokwena, transport economist - North West University
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
More from Business
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month
Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.Read More
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa
"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."Read More
Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it
"We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache.Read More
How to register your domestic worker for COIDA
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process.Read More
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots
"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO
EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.Read More
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket
The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'
The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.Read More
More from Opinion
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa
"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."Read More
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots
"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?
Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'
"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.Read More
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More