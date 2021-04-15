Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Parking marshals could return to Cape Town CBD by June Motorists have not had to pay for parking in the CBD since the service provider's contract expired in June last year. 15 April 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
View all Politics
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Business
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal

15 April 2021 8:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
small business focus
Buying and selling
seal the deal
business success

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.

How often are you ghosted after a positive, warm sales call? asks entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis (founder, Aurik Business Accelerator).

The regular small business contributor addresses this particular frustration on The Money Show.

It's a terrible feeling.... because at that meeting you might have had you were on fire... they even took notes; everything looked good... And then, nothing. You can’t get hold of the client.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

This is happening more and more, partly because there's more and more competition out there, says Phitidis.

It's also important to be aware that the way we mostly sell, has not kept up with the way that people are buying now.

The way that we buy, firstly, is through emotion. And then, justify in logic.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

The way that we mostly sell, is we talk about our products and our service offering. Nobody responds to this anymore for the simple reason that there are many other competing products out there equally capable of fulfilling the need of a particular client.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis says entrepreneurs are usually optimistic and passionate and therefore biased towards what it is that they do.

Therefore it is important to separate yourself from your business.

If you think of a business as separate from you, there's only one reason reason that a business exists, and that's to solve problems through a good experience.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Make a hard choice and decide on a narrow group of people that you can learn to understand...

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

... because if instead of pushing products... you see your business as a system that is expert at serving the problem-set of a well-defined group of customers through a great experience, you have just gone and set yourself apart from your competitors.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

In order to clinch the deal you have to get you client to feel secure, and that means they must be able to make a connection with you.

You must dig further and find out how their problem came about. The whole idea here is to move them away from an intellectual definition of their problem and take them into an emotional-lived reality of how that problem appeared, for them.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

You're effectively moving them away from a line of logic... into a place of experience and emotion, for example: How did it make you feel when the geyser burst?

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Then you link your ability to solve the problem technically, with the emotional outcome of it being solved.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Listen to Phitidis' tips in detail below:




15 April 2021 8:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
small business focus
Buying and selling
seal the deal
business success

More from Business

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand at its best level in 14 months

15 April 2021 7:04 PM

The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month

15 April 2021 4:47 PM

Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA

15 April 2021 3:31 PM

Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa

15 April 2021 1:22 PM

"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it

15 April 2021 10:42 AM

"We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to register your domestic worker for COIDA

15 April 2021 10:21 AM

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

15 April 2021 9:00 AM

"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO

14 April 2021 8:20 PM

EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parking marshals could return to Cape Town CBD by June

15 April 2021 6:39 PM

Motorists have not had to pay for parking in the CBD since the service provider's contract expired in June last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month

15 April 2021 4:47 PM

Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt declares apartheid era marriages law unconstitutional

15 April 2021 3:50 PM

The Black Administration Act is said to have been discriminatory towards black women married prior to 1988.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma

15 April 2021 12:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket

14 April 2021 7:46 PM

The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses

14 April 2021 6:44 PM

ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa

14 April 2021 3:46 PM

The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did a police vehicle speed through a red robot before crashing, injuring scores?

14 April 2021 3:34 PM

The police must explain the circumstances around the crash, says the DA’s Mireille Wenger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences

14 April 2021 2:28 PM

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says the party is investigating after it emerged that Bonginkosi Madikizela allegedly lied on his CV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand at its best level in 14 months

Business

How pouring fat and oil down your drain clogs up Cape Town sewers

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

15 April 2021 8:39 PM

Africa 'in a bind' over scarce COVID shots: disease control body

15 April 2021 8:14 PM

LISTEN: ANC vs ANC: Jessie Duarte throws down the gauntlet to Ace Magashule

15 April 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA