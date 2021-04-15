How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
How often are you ghosted after a positive, warm sales call? asks entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis (founder, Aurik Business Accelerator).
The regular small business contributor addresses this particular frustration on The Money Show.
It's a terrible feeling.... because at that meeting you might have had you were on fire... they even took notes; everything looked good... And then, nothing. You can’t get hold of the client.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
This is happening more and more, partly because there's more and more competition out there, says Phitidis.
It's also important to be aware that the way we mostly sell, has not kept up with the way that people are buying now.
The way that we buy, firstly, is through emotion. And then, justify in logic.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
The way that we mostly sell, is we talk about our products and our service offering. Nobody responds to this anymore for the simple reason that there are many other competing products out there equally capable of fulfilling the need of a particular client.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Phitidis says entrepreneurs are usually optimistic and passionate and therefore biased towards what it is that they do.
Therefore it is important to separate yourself from your business.
If you think of a business as separate from you, there's only one reason reason that a business exists, and that's to solve problems through a good experience.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Make a hard choice and decide on a narrow group of people that you can learn to understand...Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
... because if instead of pushing products... you see your business as a system that is expert at serving the problem-set of a well-defined group of customers through a great experience, you have just gone and set yourself apart from your competitors.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
In order to clinch the deal you have to get you client to feel secure, and that means they must be able to make a connection with you.
You must dig further and find out how their problem came about. The whole idea here is to move them away from an intellectual definition of their problem and take them into an emotional-lived reality of how that problem appeared, for them.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
You're effectively moving them away from a line of logic... into a place of experience and emotion, for example: How did it make you feel when the geyser burst?Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Then you link your ability to solve the problem technically, with the emotional outcome of it being solved.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Listen to Phitidis' tips in detail below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/06/30/10/46/business-5355944960720.jpg
