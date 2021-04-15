Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month





Motorists could get some relief at the pumps next month, as the Automobile Association (AA) forecasts a decrease in the fuel price in May.

The association on Thursday said current data released by the Central Energy Fund indicated the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.

Petrol hasn’t fared as well, with a slight increase of six cents a litre predicted.

Layton Beard , spokesperson for the AA says there are two factors contributing to the drop in the fuel price.

The main driver of the decreases is the international petroleum prices over the last couple of weeks and the rand that is strengthening against the US dollar. Layton Beard - Spokesperson for the Automobile Association

However, the exchange rate’s performance is coming very close to nudging petrol into a decline, and if the current trends continue, there may be across-the-board relief from the recent series of price hikes at month-end Layton Beard - Spokesperson for the Automobile Association

Any fuel price decrease will come as a welcomed relief following the massive price hike in April, which saw the price of petrol going up by a rand, while diesel increased by between 63 and 65 cents, taking the cost of petrol per litre to well over R16 on the coast, and over R17 a litre inland.