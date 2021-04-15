Parking marshals could return to Cape Town CBD by June
Parking marshals could soon return to the Cape Town CBD, after a year since the service provider's contract expired in June 2020.
The City of Cape Town has been criticised for its handling of parking management in the city centre, as motorists hog bays for several hours without having to pay.
Since the country's downgrade to lockdown level 1, traffic within the CBD has increased and more people are parking closer to their workplaces without having to pay for curbside parking.
Businesses in the CBD in particular have been up in arms over the City of Cape Town's lack of urgency in resolving the matter, claiming that free parking is negatively affecting business.
Sean Glass , Manager for Network Facilitation & Development at City of Cape Town says they're working on sorting out a temporary and permanent solution.
We are very aware of the problem, We have been taking steps to introducing a management service back to the street. In fact, we have an interim tender closed yesterday for a short term service, and we're planning to complete the procurement process and have somebody on the street by mid June of this year.Sean Glass - Manager for Network Facilitation & Development at City of Cape Town
We are working on completing the necessary process in terms of the ministerial finance management act to appoint our permanent contractor to a city wide contract, and that we anticipate by the end of this calendar year.Sean Glass - Manager for Network Facilitation & Development at City of Cape Town
The three contracts the City of Cape Town had operating in various parts of the city, all terminated on 30 June 2020 during lockdown.
John Maytham, presenter of the Afternoon Drive Show questioned why it's taken city bosses this long to come up with a temporary or permanent solution to the problem
By then (June 2020) we were kind of back to some kind of activity. I mean really, does it take a year to get a temporary solution in place? A year of deep frustration for people who want to visit the CBD for business, and for businesses in the CBD who want cars to move in and out so that customers can find somewhere to park?John Maytham - Presenter of the CapeTalk Afternoon Drive Show
Glass says when the service providers contracts expired in June 2020, there were a number of factor hindering the implementation of a new parking management service provider at the time.
We weren't sure when we'd get back to an alert level that would permit a parking management type business to operate, because that that point not all industries were allowed back to work. We also did feel that a holiday from payment from parking fees would encourage visitors to come to the CBD, and perhaps it would've had we not developed the problem of employees in the CBD parking all day on the street.Sean Glass - Manager for Network Facilitation & Development at City of Cape Town
Until June, motorists will still be able to enjoy free parking in the city centre, but Glass warns that traffic officials will be monitoring the length of time vehicles park in the CBD.
We have engaged our colleagues in traffic services who have agreed to increase the frequency of enforcement in these last two months while were getting the contractor on site. It is a labour intensive process. It is still going on daily in different parts of the CBD. Historic records show an average of about forty-five such fines per day for overstaying.Sean Glass - Manager for Network Facilitation & Development at City of Cape Town
Listen to the audio of the interview below
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39008719_a-wide-angle-photo-of-the-architecture-on-the-long-street-in-the-center-of-cape-town-south-africa-on.html
