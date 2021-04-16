Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU

16 April 2021 8:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
European Union
Lesotho
cannabis
MG Health

MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.

The company is located 2,000 meters above sea level in the Maluti mountains of Lesotho, north of the capital Maseru.

Luke van der Nest, the business development manager for MG Health, says the clean air and pristine environment ensure the growth of high-quality plants to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts and products.

Fewer than 20 countries in the world have managed to win European Union permission to export cannabis flowers for medicinal use.

"It's a confirmation of trust by the regulators in the EU", Van der Nest tells CapeTalk host Refiwe Moloto.

He says the Lesotho-based cannabis cultivator and manufacturer aims to export pure, high-quality products for medical patients around the world.

The actual flowers, or what could be known as buds, are packaged and shipped to patients in the EU where they are prescribed by doctors and dispensed to the pharmacies.

Luke van der Nest, Business Development Manager - MG Health

The site itself was set up in the Maluti mountains... in a location that we think is ideal for growing pure, quality cannabis.

Luke van der Nest, Business Development Manager - MG Health

It's 2,000 metres above sea level. We are at the base of the Mohale Dam... and we've got almost no industrial farming or practices around us... what that means is there are airborne contaminants that can get into the plant.

Luke van der Nest, Business Development Manager - MG Health

We realised immediately when we set this up that to be able to compete in the global market and in the medical supply chain, good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards would be crucial.

Luke van der Nest, Business Development Manager - MG Health

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




