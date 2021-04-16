SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on
Kgokolo is a qualified chartered accountant who has mostly engineered a career in the public sector, according to Daily Maverick.
The interim boss becomes SAA’s fifth CEO in five years.
Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka reports that the airline has now had three CEOs since it was placed under a voluntary business rescue process in December 2019.
He says SAA is still in business rescue after 15 months with no end in sight.
Business rescue practitioners are embroiled in a legal battle with SAA pilots over outstanding salary payments and retirement conditions, Mahlaka tells CapeTalk.
We are now in a 16-month long business rescue process... and there are no signs of the process being completed.Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
At a leadership level at SAA, there is no permanent CEO. There's no permanent board in place and there's no permanent management in place.Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
It seems like there isn't any indication so far about when SAA will return to the skies and when the business rescue process will be complete.Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
Without the pilots, SAA cannot return to the skies... With SAA still being grounded, it's losing market share.Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
It's quite hard to restart the operations of an airline once it has been grounded for more than a year.Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
