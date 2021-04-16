Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels
Sasol and Toyota have struck a deal according to which the two companies will collaborate to develop hydrogen-based fuels.
Hydrogen fuel is better suited to longer journeys, compared to electric vehicles.
Exporting hydrogen to Europe as “green” jet fuel is another opportunity for South Africa.
The country may even one day soon compete with China in the production of “green steel” using hydrogen.
Refilwe Moloto discussed the issue with Margo-Ann Werner, Director in Environmental Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
Hydrogen-based fuel holds much promise for the economy, but the government has to play its part in making it happen.
Green hydrogen is an exciting development… Everybody is trying to achieve lower carbon emissions to address the climate crisis…Margo-Ann Werner, Director in Environmental Law Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
From those projects, we’ll see whether green hydrogen is feasible…Margo-Ann Werner, Director in Environmental Law Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Hydrogen is produced… using electricity. For it to be ‘green’, the electricity has to come from a renewable source such as solar or wind… Green hydrogen is a water-intense process… It might present some challenges…Margo-Ann Werner, Director in Environmental Law Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
