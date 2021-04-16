Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting
The rise of Zoom means that people have been appearing for work meetings in underwear, trackies, pajamas, joggers, you name it.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View
So much so, that there has been an official reminder in the UK parliament to MPS and others, he adds.
Don't get caught in your PJs it doesn't look good.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View
He says there has been a similar directive in Canada but only after a naked incident took place on Zoom.
A man called William Amos, the MP for Pontiac in Quebec appeared at a virtual meeting of the Canadian parliament.
He appeared completely starkers. He says it was an honest mistake and he wasn't showing off. It could be one of those things where you press the button to connect and think I will quickly get dressed quickly because it takes ages sometimes to buffer.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View
If you've got it, flaunt it.— Ricky Freelove (@RickyJFreelove) April 15, 2021
Canadian MP completely naked in parliamentary Zoom call. pic.twitter.com/XW15H7dYnS
The call connected and there he was in all his naughty naked nudity.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View
He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam.
Take a listen to The World View with Adam Gilchrest in the audio below:
