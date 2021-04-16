Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility





On Thursday news broke that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde had announced a two-week suspension of Madikizela who is also the Democratic Alliance provincial leader, pending an outcome of an investigation following claims that he lied about his academic qualifications.

It transpires that Madikizela did not complete a BCom degree that he has listed on his CV.

The transport MEC faces an investigation by the Democratic Alliance Federal Legal Commission (FLC), the office of the premier, but should also face an investigation by the Code of Ethics Committee in the provincial legislature said ANC Western cape leader Cameron Dugmore.

Winde talks to Kieno Kammies about the events that have transpired.

Did you look at CVs before you appointed MECs? Kieno Kammies, Presenter - CapeTalk

No, that's the problem - but it is not relevant in the process that I am following. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

I served with Bongi for eleven years - ten years in the Zille Cabinet, and then of course I did not need to look at qualifications coming through from sitting MECs. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Obviously, it was a shock for me but I believe in due process and fairness. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He clarifies that the government process he is engaged in is separate from the DA process.

I've got MECs in my Cabinet and so this is a misrepresentation on his bio so I have asked him to step aside for 14 days and I have put a process in place. It is pretty straightforward and even Bongi has come forward and said he takes full responsibility - but there still needs to be a fair process. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says he hopes to complete the process a lot sooner where Madikizela has representation.

I have met with him and he has given me his side of the story but I want to show that I believe in due process. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says the head of legal services is implementing the process to be followed.

Are you happy having dishonest MECs in your Cabinet? Kieno Kammies, Presenter - CapeTalk

Of course not. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says he will not get into the details until the process is completed whereupon he will apply his mind.

Tertius Simmers will stand in for Madikizela for the 14 days, says Winde.

Listen to the interview in the audio below: