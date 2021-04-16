VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
South Africa has voluntarily suspended the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the J&J shot in the United States.
Nearly 290,000 health care workers have already received the J&J jab across the country under the Sisonke Protocol.
Medicines regulator Sahpra says that there have been no major safety concerns arising from data submitted by Sisonke researchers.
A final decision on the J&J rollout is expected soon. Meanwhile, vaccine registration is now open to the elderly.
We have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated. pic.twitter.com/qYq50IvV9L— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 13, 2021
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- Vaccine registration for over 60s opens
- Rollout of J&J vaccine halted
- Johnson & Johnson criticised for terms of vaccine deal
- Blood clots occur in 1 case in 1 million vaccinees, says Prof Glenda Gray
- Malema wants China's Sinovac vaccine and Russian Sputnik V added to the mix
- Israeli study suggests Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against variant
- Why age-based sequencing matters
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Algorithm designed to track likelihood of third wave
- Steady decline of Covid-19 infections amongst health workers
- Beloved Dr Sindi Van Zyl succumbs to Covid-19
- Smell therapy for Covid-19 survivors
Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:
Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
More from Local
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals
The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support.Read More
Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60
If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday afternoon.Read More
Western Cape authorities on high alert after bird flu detected in Gauteng
The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says it remains vigilant after the reports of a bird flu outbreak in Gauteng.Read More
Limpopo principal under fire over apparent failure to intervene in bullying case
The principal at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo has come under fire for apparently failing to take action after reports of bullying at the school.Read More
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix
Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.Read More
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
Parking marshals could return to Cape Town CBD by June
Motorists have not had to pay for parking in the CBD since the service provider's contract expired in June last year.Read More
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month
Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.Read More
ConCourt declares apartheid era marriages law unconstitutional
The Black Administration Act is said to have been discriminatory towards black women married prior to 1988.Read More