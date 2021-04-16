Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly

16 April 2021 3:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Johnson & Johnson
phase 1 Covid-19 vaccine rollout
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
vaccine news
vaccine inforrmation

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

South Africa has voluntarily suspended the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the J&J shot in the United States.

Nearly 290,000 health care workers have already received the J&J jab across the country under the Sisonke Protocol.

Medicines regulator Sahpra says that there have been no major safety concerns arising from data submitted by Sisonke researchers.

A final decision on the J&J rollout is expected soon. Meanwhile, vaccine registration is now open to the elderly.

Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:

  • Vaccine registration for over 60s opens
  • Rollout of J&J vaccine halted
  • Johnson & Johnson criticised for terms of vaccine deal
  • Blood clots occur in 1 case in 1 million vaccinees, says Prof Glenda Gray
  • Malema wants China's Sinovac vaccine and Russian Sputnik V added to the mix
  • Israeli study suggests Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against variant
  • Why age-based sequencing matters

In other Covid-19 related news:

  • Algorithm designed to track likelihood of third wave
  • Steady decline of Covid-19 infections amongst health workers
  • Beloved Dr Sindi Van Zyl succumbs to Covid-19
  • Smell therapy for Covid-19 survivors

Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




