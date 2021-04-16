VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly





South Africa has voluntarily suspended the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the J&J shot in the United States.

Nearly 290,000 health care workers have already received the J&J jab across the country under the Sisonke Protocol.

Medicines regulator Sahpra says that there have been no major safety concerns arising from data submitted by Sisonke researchers.

A final decision on the J&J rollout is expected soon. Meanwhile, vaccine registration is now open to the elderly.

We have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated. pic.twitter.com/qYq50IvV9L — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 13, 2021

