Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:40
Brazil's failed Covid-19 response
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Meinie Nicolai - General director at MSF Brazil
Meinie Nicolai
Today at 12:45
Speak Up Africa notes misinformation as a challenge during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maelle Ba - Strategic Communications Manager at Speak UP Africa
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Seal Rescue Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Krynauw
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Marianne Cronin - SKYPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Cronin
Today at 13:52
Events Diary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lymphodema
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laura Redman
Simone Blanckenberg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
REIGNITE - driving much needed local travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Bayly
Today at 15:40
11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Pearce - drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft
Today at 15:50
Muizeneberg Opens New Service Centre to Assist Homeless Amid Rising Covid-Induced Poverty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Corbett - MID Chair
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour with Quanita Adams on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)
Today at 17:05
SA vaccine pause - was it a good move?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Jacobson - Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory Services
Today at 17:20
Reopening of the Theatre on the Bay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:45
The new single "La Bhembe" from Stimela's lead singer; Sam Ndlovu.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Ndlovu - Lead singer of Stimela
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape authorities on high alert after bird flu detected in Gauteng The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says it remains vigilant after the reports of a bird flu outbreak in Gauteng. 16 April 2021 12:10 PM
Limpopo principal under fire over apparent failure to intervene in bullying case The principal at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo has come under fire for apparently failing to take action after reports of bul... 16 April 2021 11:14 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
View all Local
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels “From those projects, we’ll see whether green hydrogen is feasible,” says environmental lawyer Margo-Ann Werner. 16 April 2021 9:58 AM
View all Business
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
View all Africa
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years

16 April 2021 12:35 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nigeria
Africa
Pick n Pay
Africa business
Shoprite
Retail
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Shoprite Nigeria
Persianas
Victor Kgoemoeswana

The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.

RELATED: Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

The Cape Town-based retailer – the largest in Africa – is selling its Nigerian division to local property firm Persianas Group Ltd.

Shoprite values its Nigerian division at more than R1 billion.

The company has been in Nigeria for 15 years.

Customers shopping at Shoprite. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The company’s exit follows a raft of South African firms disinvesting from Africa’s largest economy.

Shoprite has 2300 stores across the Continent.

Last month, Pick n Pay announced that it is opening its first store in Nigeria.

It is partnering with a Nigerian company to open smaller “neighbourhood” stores, a different strategy to those of other South African retailers.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.

Nigeria has options…

Victor Kgoemoeswana, Africa business analyst

We’ve been very Afro-phobic in South Africa, attracting negative sentiment…

Victor Kgoemoeswana, Africa business analyst

Getting into Nigeria is very difficult… Pricing has worked against Shoprite… They’re not the low-end like we know them here in South Africa…

Victor Kgoemoeswana, Africa business analyst

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




16 April 2021 12:35 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nigeria
Africa
Pick n Pay
Africa business
Shoprite
Retail
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Shoprite Nigeria
Persianas
Victor Kgoemoeswana

More from Business

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels

16 April 2021 9:58 AM

“From those projects, we’ll see whether green hydrogen is feasible,” says environmental lawyer Margo-Ann Werner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

16 April 2021 9:21 AM

Thomas Kgokolo has been appointed as the interim CEO of SAA, which is still in the throes of a nearly 16-month-long business rescue process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix

16 April 2021 8:00 AM

Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal

15 April 2021 8:56 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand at its best level in 14 months

15 April 2021 7:04 PM

The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month

15 April 2021 4:47 PM

Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA

15 April 2021 3:31 PM

Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU

16 April 2021 8:40 AM

MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'

14 April 2021 7:47 AM

Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

13 April 2021 1:41 PM

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders

8 April 2021 7:41 PM

A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'

8 April 2021 3:02 PM

Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'

8 April 2021 2:57 PM

Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'

7 April 2021 7:57 PM

Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert

7 April 2021 11:56 AM

Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not'

6 April 2021 1:55 PM

The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU

Africa

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

Business

Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels

Business

EWN Highlights

Late Graeme Bloch praised for his courage, bravery in liberation struggle

16 April 2021 12:30 PM

Bullying victim Lufuno Mavhunga remembered as kind, loving at memorial service

16 April 2021 11:57 AM

Montana accuses Zondo Inquiry of favouring ex-Prasa board chair Molefe

16 April 2021 11:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA