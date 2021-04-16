Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60
The Department of Health has launched the vaccine self-registration system for all citizens aged 60 years and above.
The Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) will go live at 4pm on Friday as the government prepares for the second phase of South Africa's vaccine programme.
When you register, you will have to provide the following details:
Your ID Number, cellphone number, home or work address, email, and medical aid number, if applicable.
One you have registered, you'll receive an SMS confirmation, reports Eyewitness News journalist Mia Lindeque.
Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout is expected to begin in mid-May.
When it is your turn to be vaccinated, you will receive an SMS with the date, time and place of your vaccination.
People will be directed to the vaccination centre nearest to them and medical aid members will not receive preferential treatment, Lindeque explains.
Click here to register on the EVDS platform.
The government also says that they don't want this process to take too long because they don't want a lot of people to be on this website for too long and then create a bottleneck.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
This system will only go live at 4pm this afternoon... It's just a demo site at the moment.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Everybody will be equal, there's no such [possibility] that if you are on medical aid you will go to a private facility... you will be mixed up.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
As soon as you log in your address, the system will locate the nearest facility to your house or your work.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
Source : @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
