Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse
Brazil’s healthcare system is collapsing.
The country is recording more than 70 000 new cases of Covid-19 per day and more than 3000 daily deaths due to the disease.
The country’s medicine shortage is so extreme, some hospitals are having to tie Covid-19 patients to beds while ventilating them without sedatives, according to a doctor at the Albert Schweitzer municipal hospital in Rio de Janeiro.
Hospitals with sedative medication are diluting it to make it last longer while using neuromuscular blockers so patients are unable to resist.
The country’s oxygen supplies are near depletion.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Meinie Nicolai, General Director at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Brazil.
We are very worried about the situation in Brazil… Hospitals are completely overloaded… There’s not enough drugs and oxygen… People are dying in large numbers… Leading to a collapse of the healthcare system…Meinie Nicolai, General Director - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Brazil
We’re not into politics… We want the government to put in place a proper plan… It shouldn’t be difficult! …Meinie Nicolai, General Director - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Brazil
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
