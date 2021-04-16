Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
REIGNITE - driving much needed local travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Bayly
Today at 15:40
11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Pearce - drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft
Thomas Hugo - 18, in Matric at Wynberg Boys High School
Today at 15:50
Muizeneberg Opens New Service Centre to Assist Homeless Amid Rising Covid-Induced Poverty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Corbett - MID Chair
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour with Quanita Adams on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)
Today at 17:05
SA vaccine pause - was it a good move?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Jacobson - Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory Services
Today at 17:20
Reopening of the Theatre on the Bay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:45
The new single "La Bhembe" from Stimela's lead singer; Sam Ndlovu.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Ndlovu - Lead singer of Stimela
Latest Local
Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60 If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday af... 16 April 2021 2:13 PM
Western Cape authorities on high alert after bird flu detected in Gauteng The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says it remains vigilant after the reports of a bird flu outbreak in Gauteng. 16 April 2021 12:10 PM
Limpopo principal under fire over apparent failure to intervene in bullying case The principal at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo has come under fire for apparently failing to take action after reports of bul... 16 April 2021 11:14 AM
View all Local
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa's largest economy - after 15 years The Continent's biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here's how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child's future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Business
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It's a great loss," says Prof Rod Crompton. "It's equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse

16 April 2021 1:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Brazil
MSF
Doctors Without Borders
Jair Bolsonaro
Medecins Sans Frontieres
Lester Kiewit
Covid-19 in Brazil
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Meinie Nicolai

Doctors are tying patients to beds and ventilating them without sedation. Lester Kiewit interviews Meinie Nicolai (MSF Brazil).

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Brazil’s healthcare system is collapsing.

The country is recording more than 70 000 new cases of Covid-19 per day and more than 3000 daily deaths due to the disease.

The country’s medicine shortage is so extreme, some hospitals are having to tie Covid-19 patients to beds while ventilating them without sedatives, according to a doctor at the Albert Schweitzer municipal hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Hospitals with sedative medication are diluting it to make it last longer while using neuromuscular blockers so patients are unable to resist.

The country’s oxygen supplies are near depletion.

Brazil's Senate is investigating far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of Covid-19. © celsopupo/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Meinie Nicolai, General Director at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Brazil.

We are very worried about the situation in Brazil… Hospitals are completely overloaded… There’s not enough drugs and oxygen… People are dying in large numbers… Leading to a collapse of the healthcare system…

Meinie Nicolai, General Director - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Brazil

We’re not into politics… We want the government to put in place a proper plan… It shouldn’t be difficult! …

Meinie Nicolai, General Director - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Brazil

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




16 April 2021 1:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Brazil
MSF
Doctors Without Borders
Jair Bolsonaro
Medecins Sans Frontieres
Lester Kiewit
Covid-19 in Brazil
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Meinie Nicolai

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab

9 April 2021 5:32 PM

The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your boss can discipline you for recklessly exposing yourself to Covid - lawyer

29 March 2021 8:39 AM

Hedda Schensema, Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr says they most definitely can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey

25 March 2021 1:21 PM

The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'

23 March 2021 11:25 AM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

19 March 2021 5:27 PM

Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits

18 March 2021 8:37 AM

South African Bureau of Standards issues new standards for hand sanitisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'

16 March 2021 4:13 PM

A data expert says SA govt will have to administer 150,000 vaccines every day for the rest of the year in order to achieve herd immunity by December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'

7 March 2021 10:08 AM

Deaf activist Jabaar Mohamed says face masks that cover the mouth aren't accessible for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA

5 March 2021 8:32 AM

South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on this day one year ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Ex-Prasa CEO Montana denies there was irregular expenditure of R550m in 2014

16 April 2021 2:11 PM

16 April 2021 2:11 PM

William and Harry won't be shoulder-to-shoulder at Prince Philip funeral

16 April 2021 1:24 PM

16 April 2021 1:56 PM

William and Harry won't be shoulder-to-shoulder at Prince Philip funeral

16 April 2021 1:24 PM

