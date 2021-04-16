Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will have to slowest growing economies in the world in 2021.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts GDP growth of 3.4% for the region.
SSA economies contracted by 1.9% in 2020.
It is the poorest region in the world.
“Policymakers must strive to deliver vaccines,” said the IMF in a statement.
Fastest growing SSA economies in 2021 (IMF forecast):
-
Kenya (7.6%)
-
Botswana (7.5%)
-
Niger (6.9%)
-
Mauritius (6.6%)
-
Uganda (6.3%)
The region’s largest economies - Nigeria and South Africa - is forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively.
The IMF says a faster than expected vaccine rollout would improve the outlook.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank).
It [growth forecast] is disappointing, but we need to get to grips with what really happened to the region in 2020…Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank
There are significant vulnerabilities associated with the sub-Saharan Africa story. The pace of the vaccine rollout is the key one… Other economies are seeing far more rapid rollouts of vaccines, allowing economic activity to resume and normalise…Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank
We will see consumption booms everywhere as it opens up…Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank
The IMF said today that 32 million people in Sub Saharan Africa have been driven back into poverty as a result of Covid-19…Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank
The pandemic has significantly altered the capacity for future growth in many African economies…Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141574873_aerial-view-of-the-haven-of-peace-city-of-dar-es-salaam.html?vti=mr43t83mjupwpgfu50-1-4
More from Business
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021
The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021.Read More
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years
The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels
“From those projects, we’ll see whether green hydrogen is feasible,” says environmental lawyer Margo-Ann Werner.Read More
SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on
Thomas Kgokolo has been appointed as the interim CEO of SAA, which is still in the throes of a nearly 16-month-long business rescue process.Read More
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix
Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.Read More
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery
The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.Read More
Rand at its best level in 14 months
The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
More from Opinion
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA
Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.Read More
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa
"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."Read More
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots
"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?
Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'
"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.Read More
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.Read More
More from Africa
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years
The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.Read More
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU
MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.Read More
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.Read More
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.Read More
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).Read More
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'
Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.Read More
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.Read More
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)Read More
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.Read More
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert
Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado.Read More