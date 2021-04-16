Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
An Hour with Quanita Adams on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)
Today at 17:05
SA vaccine pause - was it a good move?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Jacobson - Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory Services
Today at 17:20
Reopening of the Theatre on the Bay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:45
The new single "La Bhembe" from Stimela's lead singer; Sam Ndlovu.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Ndlovu - Lead singer of Stimela
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support. 16 April 2021 4:23 PM
VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 April 2021 3:06 PM
Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60 If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday af... 16 April 2021 2:13 PM
View all Local
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
View all Politics
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels “From those projects, we’ll see whether green hydrogen is feasible,” says environmental lawyer Margo-Ann Werner. 16 April 2021 9:58 AM
View all Business
How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema Pippa Hudson chats to Simone Blanckenberg and Dr Laura Redman about their journey in tackling this condition. 16 April 2021 3:41 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
View all Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Standard Chartered Bank
IMF
The Money Show
International Monetary Fund
Bruce Whitfield
Razia Khan
sub-Saharan Africa
SSA
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 in Africa
Covid-19 vaccination

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will have to slowest growing economies in the world in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts GDP growth of 3.4% for the region.

SSA economies contracted by 1.9% in 2020.

It is the poorest region in the world.

“Policymakers must strive to deliver vaccines,” said the IMF in a statement.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania © bennymarty/123rf

Fastest growing SSA economies in 2021 (IMF forecast):

  • Kenya (7.6%)

  • Botswana (7.5%)

  • Niger (6.9%)

  • Mauritius (6.6%)

  • Uganda (6.3%)

The region’s largest economies - Nigeria and South Africa - is forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively.

The IMF says a faster than expected vaccine rollout would improve the outlook.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank).

It [growth forecast] is disappointing, but we need to get to grips with what really happened to the region in 2020…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

There are significant vulnerabilities associated with the sub-Saharan Africa story. The pace of the vaccine rollout is the key one… Other economies are seeing far more rapid rollouts of vaccines, allowing economic activity to resume and normalise…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

We will see consumption booms everywhere as it opens up…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

The IMF said today that 32 million people in Sub Saharan Africa have been driven back into poverty as a result of Covid-19…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

The pandemic has significantly altered the capacity for future growth in many African economies…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




16 April 2021 2:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Standard Chartered Bank
IMF
The Money Show
International Monetary Fund
Bruce Whitfield
Razia Khan
sub-Saharan Africa
SSA
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 in Africa
Covid-19 vaccination

More from Business

China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021

16 April 2021 3:20 PM

The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years

16 April 2021 12:35 PM

The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels

16 April 2021 9:58 AM

“From those projects, we’ll see whether green hydrogen is feasible,” says environmental lawyer Margo-Ann Werner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

16 April 2021 9:21 AM

Thomas Kgokolo has been appointed as the interim CEO of SAA, which is still in the throes of a nearly 16-month-long business rescue process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix

16 April 2021 8:00 AM

Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal

15 April 2021 8:56 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand at its best level in 14 months

15 April 2021 7:04 PM

The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA

15 April 2021 3:31 PM

Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa

15 April 2021 1:22 PM

"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

15 April 2021 9:00 AM

"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?

14 April 2021 12:59 PM

Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

13 April 2021 1:41 PM

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'

13 April 2021 10:53 AM

"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working

13 April 2021 9:02 AM

We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years

16 April 2021 12:35 PM

The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU

16 April 2021 8:40 AM

MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'

14 April 2021 7:47 AM

Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

13 April 2021 1:41 PM

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders

8 April 2021 7:41 PM

A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'

8 April 2021 3:02 PM

Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'

8 April 2021 2:57 PM

Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'

7 April 2021 7:57 PM

Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert

7 April 2021 11:56 AM

Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema

Lifestyle

Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

Business

EWN Highlights

Mpumalanga ANC PEC to push ahead with elective conference despite threats

16 April 2021 3:46 PM

Dozens of LGBTQIA+ members march to Parly against suspected hate crime murders

16 April 2021 3:04 PM

Ex-Prasa CEO Montana denies there was irregular expenditure of R550m in 2014

16 April 2021 2:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA