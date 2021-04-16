China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021
The Chinese economy grew by 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021.
It is the fastest economic growth rate ever recorded in the country.
RELATED: Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
China – the world’s second-largest economy after the United States – was the only major country to grow economically in 2020.
China’s urban unemployment rate improved to 5.3%.
For more detail, read: China GDP grows record 18.3% in first-quarter in virus rebound - Eyewitness News
