China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021





The Chinese economy grew by 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

It is the fastest economic growth rate ever recorded in the country.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province in the People's Republic of China. © zhoushihua/123rf.com

China – the world’s second-largest economy after the United States – was the only major country to grow economically in 2020.

China’s urban unemployment rate improved to 5.3%.

