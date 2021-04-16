Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals
The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to open a new service centre that assists and uplifts people living on the streets in the Muizenberg area.
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen exponential growth in the number of vulnerable people seeking refuge as the impact of the covid-109 pandemic on jobs and the economy continues to be felt.
The centre welcomes those experiencing homelessness in the Muizenberg area stretching as far as Kalk Bay.
It serves two meals a day and supplies clothing via a voucher system. Twinned with the voucher programme is a voluntary rehabilitation programme that equips people with the skills and support to overcome homelessness, ranging from drug and/or alcohol rehabilitation to work skills.
Alternatively, U-Turn vouchers can be purchased online. These vouchers are allocated to people arriving at the centre “voucher-less” so as to ensure no person in need is ever turned away.
John Maythm chats to MID Chair Peter Corbett about the initiative.
We have had for many years somewhere between 40 and 50 genuinely homeless people sleeping on the streets, under bridges, in shop doorways in Muizenberg.Peter Corbett, Chair - MID
He says MID has for two or three years been trying to get an NGO set up in Muizenberg that specialises in dealing with rehabilitation as well as feeding.
The centre offers a morning programme only at this stage and he says most of the homeless in the area have attended a few days a week, where they receive counselling and other activities.
What is lacking is a shelter or safe space of some kind.Peter Corbett, Chair - MID
He says MID has enough capital to build a simple structure, but what is needed is a piece of land to build it on.
The city council has been most unhelpful in this regard. There is lots of land around Muizenberg but the bureaucracy is something you cannot believe.Peter Corbett, Chair - MID
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/muizenberg.html
