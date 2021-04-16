John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021
1. Thriller: Win by Harlan Coben, an American writer of mystery novels and thrillers. It is the eleventh novel in his series featuring crime solver and sports agent Myron Bolitar and his best mate Win.
2. Fiction: Mother For Dinner by Shalom Auslander, a novel about the Seltzer family who are Cannibal-Americans, and one of the sons Seventh who has tried to break away. The story revolves around their mother who is dying and calls all the children home for her final farewell, which is to eat her.
'It is so tasteless, and yet so wonderfully affirming in a strange way,' says John. 'It's very funny and very satirical. It's rude, it's rambunctious. It's laugh ut loud on almost every page, but there are some serious points to be made bubbling underneath the mirth.'
3. Non-Fiction: Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalisation by progressive Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal.
Listen to the reviews in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/last19/last191712/last19171202019/91611011-woman-relaxing-reading-in-park-holiday.jpg
More from Lifestyle
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals
The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support.Read More
How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema
Pippa Hudson chats to Simone Blanckenberg and Dr Laura Redman about their journey in tackling this condition.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child'
Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk.Read More
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains.Read More
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive
Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home.Read More
How to register your domestic worker for COIDA
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
More from Entertainment
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award
South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary.Read More
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll
A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans.Read More
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes
Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn
The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.Read More
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years
Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive
Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.Read More
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?
Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.Read More
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women
"You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry.Read More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More