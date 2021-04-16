John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021





1. Thriller: Win by Harlan Coben, an American writer of mystery novels and thrillers. It is the eleventh novel in his series featuring crime solver and sports agent Myron Bolitar and his best mate Win.

2. Fiction: Mother For Dinner by Shalom Auslander, a novel about the Seltzer family who are Cannibal-Americans, and one of the sons Seventh who has tried to break away. The story revolves around their mother who is dying and calls all the children home for her final farewell, which is to eat her.

'It is so tasteless, and yet so wonderfully affirming in a strange way,' says John. 'It's very funny and very satirical. It's rude, it's rambunctious. It's laugh ut loud on almost every page, but there are some serious points to be made bubbling underneath the mirth.'

3. Non-Fiction: Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalisation by progressive Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal.

