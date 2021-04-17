Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training The issue of bullying is once again in the spotlight following the recent alleged suicide of a grade 10 Limpopo school girl. 17 April 2021 8:19 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Local
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support. 16 April 2021 4:23 PM
How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema Pippa Hudson chats to Simone Blanckenberg and Dr Laura Redman about their journey in tackling this condition. 16 April 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
View all Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year

17 April 2021 10:43 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
School
Education
William Shakespeare
arts festival

The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week.

The much anticipated Shakespeare schools festival South Africa (SSFSA) is going ahead this year, marking the eleventh edition of the annual event which showcases the best of the world-renowned 16th century British playwright, William Shakespeare.

The festival will see popular Shakespearean plays like Twelfth Night, Macbeth and Othello brought to life on stage by learners from schools across the Western Cape, with some productions having a unique South African flavour.

Samantha Pearce, a drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft says they've localised one of Shakespeare's most popular plays, Romeo and Juliet, by doing it in Afrikaans.

We're doing it in a modern way. The learners do lose confidence when they see the original Shakespeare script in the Elizabethan language. That's why I put it in Afrikaans, a language which they can relate to, that's their mother-tongue. I wanted to show their culture, so I'm very proud of that.

Samantha Pearce - Drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft

How does, 'But hark, what light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Juliet is the sun. Arise, fair sun, and kill the envious moon. How does that sound in Afrikaans?

John Maytham - CapeTalk Afternoon Drive Presenter

When it comes to the part where Juliet asks Romeo, 'How did you get here, the walls are so high and hard to climb"? It would be 'Hoe't jy hier gekom? Die muur is hoog'. So instead of saying, 'Are you Spiderman'?, it would say, 'Is jy dan nou spinnekop man'?

Samantha Pearce - Drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft

Pearce says by doing the Shakespeare production in a uniquely South African way, the learners are more comfortable and adapt easier to the roles.

She adds that by doing it in their home language, learners can express themselves better, as opposed to performing the production in a second language and finding it difficult.

The majority of the learners speak Afrikaans at home. It's an asset to the learners, they have free reign to be creative and come up with a lot of modern ideas, even using modern technology and genres like dancing and singing, things that they can relate to.

Samantha Pearce - Drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft

Since its inception in 2010, the SSFSA has been a highlight on the cultural calendars of amateur dramatic societies and school drama groups, and being able to hold the event after a particularly harrowing year for the theatre industry is welcome news.

Over the past decade the festival has become Africa’s largest Shakespeare youth drama program and to date has worked with over 490 schools, 9000 youth and 670 educators across the Western Cape, Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This year, the Artscape line up comprises of a number of schools, including Hermanus High School, Fish Hoek Primary School, Reddam House College and Wynberg Boys' High School.

Thomas Hugo, Grade 12 learner and head of drama at Wynberg Boys' High School says they're doing a unique take on Othello this year.

We are performing in conjunction with Wynberg Girls High, our Othello is actually a student at Wynberg Girls High. And our Desdemona, Othello's wife is a student at Wynberg Boys' High, so we've got a bit of gender role swapping there.

Thomas Hugo - Grade 12 learner and head of drama at Wynberg Boys' High School

The Wynberg Boys Acting Association has always been open to letting pretty much anyone to the role. Gender hasn't been a huge factor in it, and whoever has been the best for the role got the part. So it just so happens that our Othello comes from Wynberg Girls' High School, and Desdemona comes from Wynberg Boys' High School.

Thomas Hugo - Grade 12 learner and head of drama at Wynberg Boys' High School

Audiences will be permitted at the festival which gets underway from 19-24 April at the Artscape Theatre Centre, and then at the Masque Theatre from 6th - 8th May 2021, with all Covid-19 protocols observed.

Tickets cost R50 at both venues, available via Computicket. For queries or further info, visit www.ssfsa.co.za or email info@ssfsa.co.za

Listen to the audio below of interview on the Afternoon Drive show with John Maytham




17 April 2021 10:43 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
School
Education
William Shakespeare
arts festival

More from Local

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

17 April 2021 8:19 AM

The issue of bullying is once again in the spotlight following the recent alleged suicide of a grade 10 Limpopo school girl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals

16 April 2021 4:23 PM

The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly

16 April 2021 3:06 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60

16 April 2021 2:13 PM

If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape authorities on high alert after bird flu detected in Gauteng

16 April 2021 12:10 PM

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says it remains vigilant after the reports of a bird flu outbreak in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Limpopo principal under fire over apparent failure to intervene in bullying case

16 April 2021 11:14 AM

The principal at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo has come under fire for apparently failing to take action after reports of bullying at the school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix

16 April 2021 8:00 AM

Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal

15 April 2021 8:56 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021

16 April 2021 5:40 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals

16 April 2021 4:23 PM

The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema

16 April 2021 3:41 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Simone Blanckenberg and Dr Laura Redman about their journey in tackling this condition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child'

15 April 2021 1:29 PM

Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them

15 April 2021 12:31 PM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive

15 April 2021 11:09 AM

Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to register your domestic worker for COIDA

15 April 2021 10:21 AM

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

Business

How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema

Lifestyle

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Lufuno Mavhunga laid to rest in Limpopo today

17 April 2021 9:43 AM

Powerball Results: Friday, 16 April 2021

17 April 2021 8:31 AM

SA records 92 more COVID-related deaths & 1,424 new cases

17 April 2021 8:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA