SASSA explains payment delays for March COVID-19 grant





The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says the R350 Covid-19 grant payment for March will only be paid out in April.

Close to seven million people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant will only get their March payment at the end of April.

Speaking to Early Breakfast presenter Africa Melane, spokesperson at SASSA, Paseka Letsatsi says the delay is due to the transition in government financial years.

The end of March is the end of the financial year for government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made.

According to Letsatsi, SASSA is currently busy with these end of financial year tasks which has delayed payment.

The financial year of government ends in March, and on the first of April the new financial year kicks in. When we got the instruction to continue with paying the R350, we were given the mandate to wrap up in January. So in January we wrapped up everything, because we were supposed to submit a report to cabinet in terms of how we distributed the R350. When the extension was given we had to start from scratch, open up the systems and make sure everyone gets paid. Paseka Letsatsi - SASSA spokesperson

The temporary relief grant was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year after economic impact caused by the pandemic during the lockdown, which led to losses cuts.

Letsatsi says payments for both March and April will now be made at the end of April.

A total of 86 363 new applications were received for February.

He adds that recipients will receive notifications for the payment.

We have a database. We have the numbers for all of them, so they will get a message from us to say that everything is sorted out. The intention is to make sure that every person gets what is due to them Paseka Letsatsi - SASSA spokesperson

As much as there is a delay, everybody will be paid at the end of April. We'll try to make sure everybody gets what they were supposed to be paid in March and April, as we make the payment for April. Paseka Letsatsi - SASSA spokesperson

