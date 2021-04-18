Streaming issues? Report here
'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

18 April 2021 10:52 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Hawaii
Police shooting
Honolulu
weekend breakfast
Lindani Myeni
Lindsay Myeni
Honolulu police
#JusticeForLindaniMyeni

The KZN rugby star was shot and killed by police in Hawaii on Wednesday. Weekend Breakfast speaks to an emotional Lindsay Myeni.

The hashtag #JusticeForLindaniMyeni is trending in South Africa after the fatal police shooting of the former KwaZulu-Natal rugby star in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Messages of condolence have been pouring in as Myeni's old team mates paid tribute to a person they describe as as a "gentle" man.

Myeni was married to US citizen Lindsay Myeni with whom he had two children.

The Honolulu Police Department has released bodycam footage of the shooting, but Myeni's lawyer wants the release of the footage preceding that.

29-year-old Myeni was killed during an apparent scuffle after police were called out to a burglary in progress.

The officers involved reportedly did not identify themselves from the start.

Myeni's widow, Lindsay Myeni, tells Zain Johnson she was just down the street from where the shooting happened.

We pass that house every day and a few times he'd said: Wow, that's a beautiful house! He was the type of person who noted everything beautiful in life, anything built well...

Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

I have honestly no clue why he was at the house; maybe he just wanted to ask them something about the house because he loved that house.

Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

He had made friends that I didn't even know, so it's possible that he met someone at the house that I didn't know

Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

This whole story doesn't add up... He took off his shoes to enter the house - it's a sign of respect... If I was with him, as a white woman, it wouldn't have happened...

Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

The history of America is really built on the back and sweat and blood of black people... We must never forget that...

Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

Lindani was seen as a hero on the sports field and a criminal on the streets...

Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

An emotional Lindsay said police have to release the full footage of the incident.

She called on people to use social media to call out the City of Honolulu.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover legal fees in trying to ascertain the true circumstances of his death and bring his body to South Africa.

Listen to Lindsay Myeni being interviewed on Weekend Breakfast:




