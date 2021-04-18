'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out





The hashtag #JusticeForLindaniMyeni is trending in South Africa after the fatal police shooting of the former KwaZulu-Natal rugby star in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Messages of condolence have been pouring in as Myeni's old team mates paid tribute to a person they describe as as a "gentle" man.

Myeni was married to US citizen Lindsay Myeni with whom he had two children.

We grew up with Lindani, we know him...he is not a thief, he is not burglar, he is not a voilent person, just a humble athlete who loved sport, his family and people in general pic.twitter.com/XbOdegeOTk — They Call Me Patch (@crushem_sa) April 16, 2021

The Honolulu Police Department has released bodycam footage of the shooting, but Myeni's lawyer wants the release of the footage preceding that.

29-year-old Myeni was killed during an apparent scuffle after police were called out to a burglary in progress.

The officers involved reportedly did not identify themselves from the start.

The man who was shot and killed by HPD officer’s last night was identified by his wife over the phone as Lindani Myeni. She says the 29-year-old is from South Africa and that they met when she was there on a mission. They have two children together.



Thread 1/2@HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/MpZDeIpkoJ — Allyson Blair (@AllysonBlairTV) April 15, 2021

Myeni's widow, Lindsay Myeni, tells Zain Johnson she was just down the street from where the shooting happened.

We pass that house every day and a few times he'd said: Wow, that's a beautiful house! He was the type of person who noted everything beautiful in life, anything built well... Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

I have honestly no clue why he was at the house; maybe he just wanted to ask them something about the house because he loved that house. Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

He had made friends that I didn't even know, so it's possible that he met someone at the house that I didn't know Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

This whole story doesn't add up... He took off his shoes to enter the house - it's a sign of respect... If I was with him, as a white woman, it wouldn't have happened... Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

The history of America is really built on the back and sweat and blood of black people... We must never forget that... Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

Lindani was seen as a hero on the sports field and a criminal on the streets... Lindsay Myeni, Widow of Lindani Myeni

An emotional Lindsay said police have to release the full footage of the incident.

She called on people to use social media to call out the City of Honolulu.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover legal fees in trying to ascertain the true circumstances of his death and bring his body to South Africa.

Listen to Lindsay Myeni being interviewed on Weekend Breakfast: