New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004

Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] UCT evacuates students as Table Mountain fire spreads to upper campus Firefighting teams are battling to contain the blaze that broke out near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning. 18 April 2021 2:41 PM
More babies being abandoned during lockdown, says Atlantic Hope The NPO has also been hard-hit by a drop in donations. Atlantic Hope founder Marilyn May explains how you can help. 18 April 2021 2:01 PM
[VIDEOS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial SANParks has warned hikers to evacuate immediately. Part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed, says the City. 18 April 2021 12:25 PM
View all Local
'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The KZN rugby star was shot and killed by police in Hawaii on Wednesday. Weekend Breakfast speaks to an emotional Lindsay Myeni. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
View all Politics
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world's 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa's largest economy - after 15 years The Continent's biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
View all Business
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It's a great loss," says Prof Rod Crompton. "It's equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
View all Opinion
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004

18 April 2021 11:50 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
New Zealand smoking

New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald.

New Zealand's Parliament is considering proposals to create a smoke-free generation.

These include a smoking ban for Kiwis born after 2004, reports Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald

They've got this plan to be smoke-free by 2025.

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Part of the plan is to ban anyone born after 2004 from buying tobacco!

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

They're also going to propose a gradual increase in the age of legal smoking. They will ban filters on cigarettes. They'll also dictate where tobacco can be sold...

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Another proposal is lowering the amount of nicotine in tobacco products, she says.

But how would enforcement of these restrictions actually be handled?

We know what happens when certain things are banned - people do find other ways to get around it.

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

One of the opposition parties has said the proposals are ridiculous. If you lower the amount of nicotine... those that are addicted are going to buy more cigarettes to get their hit...

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

There's a feeling in some quarters that it could increase the black market trade in tobacco.

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Another point is that... a lot of the convenience stores say it's going to affect their business.

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Listen to McDonald's news update (smoking ban segment at 9:47):




