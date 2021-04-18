New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004
New Zealand's Parliament is considering proposals to create a smoke-free generation.
These include a smoking ban for Kiwis born after 2004, reports Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald
They've got this plan to be smoke-free by 2025.Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Part of the plan is to ban anyone born after 2004 from buying tobacco!Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
They're also going to propose a gradual increase in the age of legal smoking. They will ban filters on cigarettes. They'll also dictate where tobacco can be sold...Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Another proposal is lowering the amount of nicotine in tobacco products, she says.
But how would enforcement of these restrictions actually be handled?
We know what happens when certain things are banned - people do find other ways to get around it.Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
One of the opposition parties has said the proposals are ridiculous. If you lower the amount of nicotine... those that are addicted are going to buy more cigarettes to get their hit...Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
There's a feeling in some quarters that it could increase the black market trade in tobacco.Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Another point is that... a lot of the convenience stores say it's going to affect their business.Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Listen to McDonald's news update (smoking ban segment at 9:47):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rattanakun/rattanakun1901/rattanakun190100224/116939694-man-smoking-a-cigarette-cigarette-smoke-spread-.jpg
More from World
'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
The KZN rugby star was shot and killed by police in Hawaii on Wednesday. Weekend Breakfast speaks to an emotional Lindsay Myeni.Read More
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting
He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report.Read More
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix
Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award
South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary.Read More
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021
The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space
Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS).Read More
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.Read More