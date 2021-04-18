New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004





New Zealand's Parliament is considering proposals to create a smoke-free generation.

These include a smoking ban for Kiwis born after 2004, reports Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald

They've got this plan to be smoke-free by 2025. Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Part of the plan is to ban anyone born after 2004 from buying tobacco! Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

They're also going to propose a gradual increase in the age of legal smoking. They will ban filters on cigarettes. They'll also dictate where tobacco can be sold... Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Another proposal is lowering the amount of nicotine in tobacco products, she says.

But how would enforcement of these restrictions actually be handled?

We know what happens when certain things are banned - people do find other ways to get around it. Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

One of the opposition parties has said the proposals are ridiculous. If you lower the amount of nicotine... those that are addicted are going to buy more cigarettes to get their hit... Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

There's a feeling in some quarters that it could increase the black market trade in tobacco. Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Another point is that... a lot of the convenience stores say it's going to affect their business. Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Listen to McDonald's news update (smoking ban segment at 9:47):