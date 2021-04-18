[VIDEOS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial





A raging fire is burning out of control in the Newlands and Rhodes memorial area on Table Mountain.

SANParks has urged all hikers to evacuate immediately and to move their vehicles.

Image: SANParks on Twitter @TableMountainNP

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has dispatched various fire crews to help fight the blaze.

Three helicopters are being used for water bombing.

The City of Cape Town said the fire is spreading from Rhodes Memorial towards UCT.

The fire is currently out of control and we request that all onlookers please refrain from entering the area and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass.



Update to follow shortly. #tablemountainnationalpark #WCFireSeason #SANParks #fireseason #NewlandsFire — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 18, 2021

WOF Aerial resources have been deployed. https://t.co/IjOdUm1xWH pic.twitter.com/OeJaCRwuhY — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) April 18, 2021

Fire around Rhodes Memorial Table Mountain. 3 helicopters at work pic.twitter.com/i5AEkPtU52 — Karen Ann Jennings (@KarenAJennings) April 18, 2021

Reports are being shared on social media that the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has burnt down.

The City confirmed that a section of the restaurant has been destroyed.

The fire on Table Mountain is out of control. The Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has burnt down pic.twitter.com/tfj5ukepv9 — Eulogi (@Eulogs) April 18, 2021

@News24 caught Rhodes memorial restaurant explosion from the fire on the mountain #fireonthemountain pic.twitter.com/txwIWVDOyU — Claire (@Claire30184787) April 18, 2021

Someone is playing with fire in Cape Town pic.twitter.com/fkjIgr26O0 — sifiso ndovela (@Sifiso_Ndovela) April 18, 2021