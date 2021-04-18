Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] UCT evacuates students as Table Mountain fire spreads to upper campus Firefighting teams are battling to contain the blaze that broke out near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning. 18 April 2021 2:41 PM
More babies being abandoned during lockdown, says Atlantic Hope The NPO has also been hard-hit by a drop in donations. Atlantic Hope founder Marilyn May explains how you can help. 18 April 2021 2:01 PM
[VIDEOS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial SANParks has warned hikers to evacuate immediately. Part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed, says the City. 18 April 2021 12:25 PM
'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The KZN rugby star was shot and killed by police in Hawaii on Wednesday. Weekend Breakfast speaks to an emotional Lindsay Myeni. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The KZN rugby star was shot and killed by police in Hawaii on Wednesday. Weekend Breakfast speaks to an emotional Lindsay Myeni. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
[VIDEOS] UCT evacuates students as Table Mountain fire spreads to upper campus

18 April 2021 2:41 PM
by Paula Luckoff
UCT
University of Cape Town
SANParks
Rhodes Memorial
Table Mountain
Table mountain fire
Rhodes Memorial Restaurant

Firefighting teams are battling to contain the blaze that broke out near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning.
Image: Working on Fire on Twitter @wo_fire

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has evacuated its upper campus on the slopes of Table Mountain as a wildfire continues to rage.

The campus includes residences for students.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday morning, has spread from Rhodes Memorial to UCT.

SANParks earlier urged hikers to evacuate the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area.

Fire-fighting teams teams from Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Park were deployed to fight the blaze.

Four helicopters are also water bombing.

The City of Cape Town reports that a section of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed.




More from Local

More babies being abandoned during lockdown, says Atlantic Hope

18 April 2021 2:01 PM

The NPO has also been hard-hit by a drop in donations. Atlantic Hope founder Marilyn May explains how you can help.

[VIDEOS] Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial

18 April 2021 12:25 PM

SANParks has warned hikers to evacuate immediately. Part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed, says the City.

'Police killed him in within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

18 April 2021 10:52 AM

The KZN rugby star was shot and killed by police in Hawaii on Wednesday. Weekend Breakfast speaks to an emotional Lindsay Myeni.

SASSA explains payment delays for March COVID-19 grant

17 April 2021 11:43 AM

Close to seven million people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant will only get their March payment at the end of April.

Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year

17 April 2021 10:43 AM

The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week.

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

17 April 2021 8:19 AM

The issue of bullying is once again in the spotlight following the recent alleged suicide of a grade 10 Limpopo school girl.

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals

16 April 2021 4:23 PM

The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support.

VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly

16 April 2021 3:06 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60

16 April 2021 2:13 PM

If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday afternoon.

