[VIDEOS] UCT evacuates students as Table Mountain fire spreads to upper campus





Image: Working on Fire on Twitter @wo_fire

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has evacuated its upper campus on the slopes of Table Mountain as a wildfire continues to rage.

The campus includes residences for students.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday morning, has spread from Rhodes Memorial to UCT.

PLEASE NOTE: All UCT students have been evacuated from campus by emergency services support staff. We have taken them to pre-determined locations. We will continue to work with & support Sanparks & the City of Cape Town to extinguish this fire. Please stay safe first & foremost. — UCT (@UCT_news) April 18, 2021

This UCT Fire at Rhodes is a lot - hey. #UCTRHODESONFIRE pic.twitter.com/DRRAh9lrW3 — Kemmie🖤 (@05_kemmie) April 18, 2021

Update: The wind direction has changed and the fire has moved towards the M3. Please show caution if you are in the Rondebosch/Newlands area. #WOF_WC@TableMountainNP @eNCA @environmentza @SABCNews pic.twitter.com/v4dniaVcFJ — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) April 18, 2021

SANParks earlier urged hikers to evacuate the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area.

Fire-fighting teams teams from Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Park were deployed to fight the blaze.

Four helicopters are also water bombing.

The City of Cape Town reports that a section of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been destroyed.

@News24 caught Rhodes memorial restaurant explosion from the fire on the mountain #fireonthemountain pic.twitter.com/txwIWVDOyU — Claire (@Claire30184787) April 18, 2021

WOF Aerial resources have been deployed. https://t.co/IjOdUm1xWH pic.twitter.com/OeJaCRwuhY — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) April 18, 2021

I think my Car has been destroyed as I cannot reach Rhodes Memorial and think I managed to outrun the fire -can anyone tell me if the cars at Rhodes Memorial are safe and where do I need to run to get away from the fire? Newlands Forest? @wo_fire @cptfrs #fire #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/d0xICuvupS — Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021

My car has been destroyed in the fire with other vehicles and the restaurant, but thank God we are safe 🙏 Never have I experienced a fire that spread so unpredictably fast. I have so much respect for our firefighters 🙏🏼👏🏼 Thank you 😭 #capetown #fireforce @wo_fire @cptfrs pic.twitter.com/MK6iEGgENy — Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021