Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road - Carelse





As of 6.45 am on Monday morning City of Cape Town Fire Chief Jermaine Carelse confirmed to Refilwe Moloto that the City, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP and other agencies collectively have 250 firefighters deployed at the fire scenes.

[VIDEOS] UCT evacuates students as Table Mountain fire spreads to upper campus

The fire has now spread around the mountain and is now by Tafelberg Road currently. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

He says additional resources were pulled in from around 4am on Monday morning.

They are now stationed along Pepper Street and Chelmsford Rad [in Vredehoek]. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

Luckily there has not been any damages to property in that specific area and there have been evacuations from as early as 5 o'clock this morning Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

Carelse confirms two City firefighters and two privately contracted firefighters were injured yesterday. They are in hospital but there is no update on their condition as yet.

This is the continuation of the Rhodes Memorial fire. The South Easter wind came up at around 1am this morning and we at Rolands Street Fire Station could feel the wind pumping. Jermaine Carelse - City of Cape Town

The guys have put in a hard days graft from yesterday up until this morning and we are just waiting until 9am this morning to bring in fresh crews. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, he says. It began above Phillip Kgosane Drive on Sunday morning.

The investigation will be lead by Table Mountain National Park as they are the owners of that property. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

I would like to extend a thank you to all the residents of Cape Town that donated water, energy bars, and food for the firefighters since yesterday. Roland Street is packed to capacity. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

People are welcome to drop off donations a the Roland Street Fire Station, he adds.

Listen to the Fire Chief's update in the audio below: