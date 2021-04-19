Table Mountain Fire Update: M3 remains closed from hospital bend to Rhodes Drive





A fire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain on Sunday morning above Phillip Kgosana Drive.

There has been significant damage to several historical buildings, a restaurant, a UCT precious library, and Mostert's Mill.

The inferno has also led to a number of road closures across the City.

Richard Coleman, Cape Towns Traffic Chief joined Refilwe Moloto on air to give her an update.

We are not going to see any changes to the road closures soon. The most prominent one is the M3 which is still closed between Hospital Bend and Rhodes Drive which will affect traffic coming from the Southern Suburbs a lot. Richard Coleman, Cape Town Traffic Chief

he advises those who can work from home to do so but otherwise reroute.

From the Southern Suburbs take the M5 to the N1, because the N2 is also going to be difficult as Phillip Kgosane inbound is still closed. Richard Coleman, Cape Town Traffic Chief

He also suggests the Hout bay route into the city as an alternative.

Cape Town Traffic has personnel at all the road closures to divert and assist all traffic, he says.

He says they are working with fire services to respond to road closures needed.

Listen to Richard Coleman below: