Fire at UCT: Jagger Reading Room gutted and parts of African Studies Collection

Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Table Mountain Fire: Update from Fire Manager · ‎SANParks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip Prins - Manager Of Fire And Technical at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 15:40
Open for calls - Jono Tait's firefighting efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Tait
Today at 15:50
UCT Irma Stern Museum express thanks to Firefighters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadja Daehnke
Today at 16:05
Historic Mostert's Mill destroyed in fire a day after completed restoration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Hammer - The Friends of Mostert's Mill
Today at 16:20
The latest on the situation at UCT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
Friends of Table Mountain respond to the latest in fire related matters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:05
Latest on the Table Mountain Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jermaine Carelse
Charlotte Powell
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
How does one get justice in a case like Lufuno Mavhunga?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Anne Skelton - Child law expert, University of Pretoria.
Today at 17:45
From the frontline: A VWS firefighter shares his experience
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Meinking - member at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch) "Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 19 April 2021 2:45 PM
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers' Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain. 19 April 2021 2:34 PM
[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience. 19 April 2021 1:50 PM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Fire at UCT: Jagger Reading Room gutted and parts of African Studies Collection

19 April 2021 8:36 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor at UCT explains how the evacuation of students unfolded as the fire spread.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor at UCT spoke with Refilwe regarding the effects that the fire has had on university buildings, residences, and academic activities for the days to come.

The response with the students was swift. We evaluated the students yesterday between 12 and 1 'o'clock snd assembled them at Hiddingh Campus and some at Mowbray Hotel.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says all students have accomodation.

We spent most of last night feeding and accomodating them in different hotels around the city.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says they are grateful to Gift of the Givers and corporates such as Pick nPay, Woolworths, McDonald's, and others who came on board to assist with feeding.

The Jammie shuttle drivers worked around the clock to assist in transporting students, she adds.

The UCT team really rose to the occasion. We were all hands on deck from 12 midday yesterday in a joint operations centre and in different places.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

We began with the residences that are on Upper [campus] but later in the night we had to evacuate the students who are at the residences on the medical campuses. The safety of our students is paramount.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says it appears repairs will need to be done on both SMuts and Fuller residences before students will be able to return there.

Other buildings need to be assessed to ascertain the extent of the damage.

Thankfully a new residence Avenue House survived although the building next it was burnt down.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

The library is of course our greatest loss. Special Collections is a special place for our Faculty of Humanities.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

We have lost the Jagger Reading Room completely and some parts of the African Studies Collection.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

Phakeng is due to visit the library this morning.

Some of these cannot be replaced by insurance and that is a sad day for us.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says the reason the fire did not spread further through the libraries was that the sprinkler system kicked in.

I don't know why it did not completely stop the damage in Jagger reading Room.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

Lectures are suspended on Monday and Tuesday as damage at UCT is assessed.

Listen to UCT Vice-Chancellor Phakeng in the audio below:




19 April 2021 8:36 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts

Local

'When the officer asked him he said, but I started the fire' - JP Smith

Local

Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road - Carelse

Local

Ex-Health MEC Masuku to take his appeal to ANC at national level

19 April 2021 2:38 PM

NASA's Mars helicopter succeeds in historic first flight

19 April 2021 2:33 PM

Zondo says commission not intimidated after bullet found in office, burglary

19 April 2021 1:08 PM

