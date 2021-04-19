Fire at UCT: Jagger Reading Room gutted and parts of African Studies Collection





Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor at UCT spoke with Refilwe regarding the effects that the fire has had on university buildings, residences, and academic activities for the days to come.

The response with the students was swift. We evaluated the students yesterday between 12 and 1 'o'clock snd assembled them at Hiddingh Campus and some at Mowbray Hotel. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says all students have accomodation.

We spent most of last night feeding and accomodating them in different hotels around the city. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says they are grateful to Gift of the Givers and corporates such as Pick nPay, Woolworths, McDonald's, and others who came on board to assist with feeding.

The Jammie shuttle drivers worked around the clock to assist in transporting students, she adds.

The UCT team really rose to the occasion. We were all hands on deck from 12 midday yesterday in a joint operations centre and in different places. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

We began with the residences that are on Upper [campus] but later in the night we had to evacuate the students who are at the residences on the medical campuses. The safety of our students is paramount. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says it appears repairs will need to be done on both SMuts and Fuller residences before students will be able to return there.

Other buildings need to be assessed to ascertain the extent of the damage.

Thankfully a new residence Avenue House survived although the building next it was burnt down. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

The library is of course our greatest loss. Special Collections is a special place for our Faculty of Humanities. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

We have lost the Jagger Reading Room completely and some parts of the African Studies Collection. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

Phakeng is due to visit the library this morning.

Some of these cannot be replaced by insurance and that is a sad day for us. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

She says the reason the fire did not spread further through the libraries was that the sprinkler system kicked in.

I don't know why it did not completely stop the damage in Jagger reading Room. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

Lectures are suspended on Monday and Tuesday as damage at UCT is assessed.

Listen to UCT Vice-Chancellor Phakeng in the audio below: