'When the officer asked him he said, but I started the fire' - JP Smith





These fires, based on our experience, very often are the outcome of people making fires in the bush. Every fire is caused by human agency, malicious or accidental. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Most fires around Vredehoek and Phillip Kgosana at the back there are caused by people who sleep in the bush. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Several people started to call simultaneously. I had two calls in rapid succession indicating that they had seen three individuals moving through the bush starting fires. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

We dispatched traffic and law enforcement and metro police to try and find them and when one of the officers arrived at the urban edge he found a Mr Yazid Evans who had found a man adjacent or present at one of these fires. The officer then interrogated him and the guy said he was trying to stop the fire but then he also immediately said he started the main fire. The officer asked him again repeatedly and he confirmed so now the matter is in the hands of SAPS. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

The 33-year-old suspect arrested is currently in SAPS custody, he confirms.

It is not clear whether this man started the fire, says JP Smith.

It won't be clear until all the documentation, investigation, and witness statements are in, but the short of it is that when the officer asked him he said 'but I started the fire' and the officer then asked him if he meant the original fire - so he may have started a fire that accidentally got out of his control from cooking or otherwise. this will now have to be a criminal investigation and there will be substantial consequences for him. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

When he was asked for his address he said he was sleeping in the bushes. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

