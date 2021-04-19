How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
UCT requested that Gift of the Givers manage the feeding and other essentials for the next week whilst accommodation through various hotel groups is urgently sourced.
RELATED: Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
RELATED: Fire at UCT: Jagger Reading Room gutted and parts of African Studies Collection
Director of Gift of the `Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman spoke to Refilwe Moloto. The organisation helped feed 4000 students on Sunday as well as drinks and snacks for the firefighters.
Sooliman said early in the morning they thought it was a small fire, but once the wind turned it became more serious.
Around 3pm on Sunday afternoon it was confirmed the residence was burning and the fire was spreading through UCT. and it was at that point only that we said if you need assistance let us know.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
He says they realised students would need to be moved to hotels in Cape Town and they would also need to be fed.
They said they are going to move 4000 students.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
He says corporates that always step up have done so once again.
Old Mutual offered its west campus has offered its building on Jan Smuts Drive with large kitchen facilities to help with the feeding.
Our teams are there already this morning and we said we would use this venue to receive donations from the public.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
He says please do not donate clothes.
It is only food and drinks items - tea, coffee, milk, sugar, butter, jam, bread, rice, oil, vegetables, snacks, renegade and water. Also, muffins, biscuits, and cakes for them to eat.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
Personal items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste are needed.
UCT Fire donations - Gift of the Givers Bank details: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525. Ref UCT Fire
Listen to the interview below:
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
