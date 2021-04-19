Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study





Sahpra has recommended that the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study should be allowed to resume after it was put on hold last week.

South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the implementation study following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the shot in the United States.

Sahpra says the pause of the Sisonke study should be lifted, provided that specific conditions are met.

These conditions include but are not limited to, the strengthening of screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder.

In addition, the regulator says measures must be implemented to ensure the safe management of any participants who develop vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.

Professor Resa Pretorius from Stellenbosch University says the rare blood clots identified in the six cases are known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

CVST occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain's venous sinuses. This can lead to a brain hemorrhage and stroke, the professor explains.

People who are at a higher risk include pregnant women, women who have recently given birth, people with cancer, low blood pressure in the brain, inflammatory bowel diseases, or obesity.

In six patients taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, this type of specific thrombosis occurred. This is a blood clot that forms in the brain venous sinuses. The blood clot then prevents blood from draining from the brain. As a result, blood cells may break down and leak blood into the brain tissues, and that forms a hemorrhage. Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

The chain of events is part of a stroke that can occur in adults. Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

This CVST is a very rare form of stroke and it affects probably about 5 people in 1 million each year. Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: