Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study

Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Table Mountain Fire: Update from Fire Manager · ‎SANParks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip Prins - Manager Of Fire And Technical at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 15:40
Open for calls - Jono Tait's firefighting efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Tait
Today at 15:50
UCT Irma Stern Museum express thanks to Firefighters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadja Daehnke
Today at 16:05
Historic Mostert's Mill destroyed in fire a day after completed restoration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Hammer - The Friends of Mostert's Mill
Today at 16:20
The latest on the situation at UCT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
Friends of Table Mountain respond to the latest in fire related matters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:05
Latest on the Table Mountain Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jermaine Carelse
Charlotte Powell
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
How does one get justice in a case like Lufuno Mavhunga?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Anne Skelton - Child law expert, University of Pretoria.
Today at 17:45
From the frontline: A VWS firefighter shares his experience
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Meinking - member at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch) "Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 19 April 2021 2:45 PM
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers' Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain. 19 April 2021 2:34 PM
[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience. 19 April 2021 1:50 PM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study

19 April 2021 10:43 AM
by Qama Qukula
Sahpra
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Sisonke implementation study
Sisonke rollout
Sisonke COVID-19 vaccine

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the pause on the J&j implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.

Sahpra has recommended that the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study should be allowed to resume after it was put on hold last week.

South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the implementation study following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the shot in the United States.

Sahpra says the pause of the Sisonke study should be lifted, provided that specific conditions are met.

These conditions include but are not limited to, the strengthening of screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder.

In addition, the regulator says measures must be implemented to ensure the safe management of any participants who develop vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.

Professor Resa Pretorius from Stellenbosch University says the rare blood clots identified in the six cases are known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

CVST occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain's venous sinuses. This can lead to a brain hemorrhage and stroke, the professor explains.

People who are at a higher risk include pregnant women, women who have recently given birth, people with cancer, low blood pressure in the brain, inflammatory bowel diseases, or obesity.

In six patients taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, this type of specific thrombosis occurred. This is a blood clot that forms in the brain venous sinuses. The blood clot then prevents blood from draining from the brain. As a result, blood cells may break down and leak blood into the brain tissues, and that forms a hemorrhage.

Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

The chain of events is part of a stroke that can occur in adults.

Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

This CVST is a very rare form of stroke and it affects probably about 5 people in 1 million each year.

Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




19 April 2021 10:43 AM
by Qama Qukula
Sahpra
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Sisonke implementation study
Sisonke rollout
Sisonke COVID-19 vaccine

More from Local

Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)

19 April 2021 2:45 PM

"Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'

19 April 2021 2:34 PM

Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain.

[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks

19 April 2021 1:50 PM

Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience.

'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year

19 April 2021 1:35 PM

UCT SRC member Matthew Field says the student community is traumatised after having to evacuate campus and res amid the ongoing fire.

Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes

19 April 2021 1:20 PM

Director at Centre for Curating the Archive says she hopes the basement and middle floor of the African Studies Library were saved.

'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks

19 April 2021 12:55 PM

He says they will investigate if a second fire reported at about 9pm just below Phillip Kgosana Drive was connected to the first.

We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd

19 April 2021 12:38 PM

Well-known political analyst and Cape Town resident Melanie Verwoerd says she witnessed a group of people starting one of the fires above De Waal Drive on Sunday night.

Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze

19 April 2021 11:58 AM

Forensic investigator David Klatzow says UCT officials and SANParks management must be taken to task in a formal fire investigation.

Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts

19 April 2021 10:05 AM

Please find the drop-off points for food and drinks for the firefighters as well as info on how to assist the evacuated UCT students.

How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students

19 April 2021 9:27 AM

Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explains how they stepped up when UCT asked for assistance during Cape Town mountain fires.

Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts

Local

'When the officer asked him he said, but I started the fire' - JP Smith

Local

Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road - Carelse

Local

Ex-Health MEC Masuku to take his appeal to ANC at national level

19 April 2021 2:38 PM

NASA's Mars helicopter succeeds in historic first flight

19 April 2021 2:33 PM

Zondo says commission not intimidated after bullet found in office, burglary

19 April 2021 1:08 PM

