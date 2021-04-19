Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study
Sahpra has recommended that the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study should be allowed to resume after it was put on hold last week.
South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the implementation study following six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received the shot in the United States.
Sahpra says the pause of the Sisonke study should be lifted, provided that specific conditions are met.
These conditions include but are not limited to, the strengthening of screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder.
In addition, the regulator says measures must be implemented to ensure the safe management of any participants who develop vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.
Professor Resa Pretorius from Stellenbosch University says the rare blood clots identified in the six cases are known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).
CVST occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain's venous sinuses. This can lead to a brain hemorrhage and stroke, the professor explains.
People who are at a higher risk include pregnant women, women who have recently given birth, people with cancer, low blood pressure in the brain, inflammatory bowel diseases, or obesity.
In six patients taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, this type of specific thrombosis occurred. This is a blood clot that forms in the brain venous sinuses. The blood clot then prevents blood from draining from the brain. As a result, blood cells may break down and leak blood into the brain tissues, and that forms a hemorrhage.Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University
The chain of events is part of a stroke that can occur in adults.Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University
This CVST is a very rare form of stroke and it affects probably about 5 people in 1 million each year.Prof Resa Pretorius, Head of Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
More from Local
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)
"Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'
Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain.Read More
[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks
Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience.Read More
'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year
UCT SRC member Matthew Field says the student community is traumatised after having to evacuate campus and res amid the ongoing fire.Read More
Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
Director at Centre for Curating the Archive says she hopes the basement and middle floor of the African Studies Library were saved.Read More
'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks
He says they will investigate if a second fire reported at about 9pm just below Phillip Kgosana Drive was connected to the first.Read More
We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd
Well-known political analyst and Cape Town resident Melanie Verwoerd says she witnessed a group of people starting one of the fires above De Waal Drive on Sunday night.Read More
Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze
Forensic investigator David Klatzow says UCT officials and SANParks management must be taken to task in a formal fire investigation.Read More
Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
Please find the drop-off points for food and drinks for the firefighters as well as info on how to assist the evacuated UCT students.Read More
How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explains how they stepped up when UCT asked for assistance during Cape Town mountain fires.Read More