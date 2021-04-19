Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts





Four fire stations are currently accepting drop-offs for the firefighting crews

The following items can be delivered to the Roland Street Fire Station, Sea Point Fire Station, Salt River Fire Station, and Fish Hoek Fire Station:

Energy bars

Energy drinks (not fizzy please)

Wet wipes

Coffee sachets

Peanuts

Donuts

Cupcakes

Easy snacks

Ready-made sandwiches (individually packaged)

Eye drops

Panado

Lip ice

Allergex

Deep heat lotion

Deep freeze lotion

UCT has an Emergency Relief Fund where donations can be made

UCT Donations Account, Standard bank of South Africa, Account Number 07 152 2387

UCT SRC accepting donated goods in the city bowl and in Pinelands

Clothes, toiletries, and non-perishable foods can be dropped off at the Graduate School of Business (GSB) at the V&A Waterfront or at Old Mutual Pinelands, West Campus

The UCT SRC is also accepting assistance with the transportation of donations to various hotels housing students.

It's also appealing to businesses for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Contact the UCT SRC via WhatsApp on 076 964 1853 upon arrival at the GSB.

To all those wanting to assist UCT students:



If you are in the City Bowl, please bring donations to the Graduate School of Business.



If you are outside the City Bowl, please donate at Old Mutual Pinelands, West Campus



Please see poster in prior tweet for contacts. — UCT SRC (@UCT_SRC) April 19, 2021

Gift of the Givers Bank details: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525. Ref UCT Fire

Old Mutual has made its west campus building available on Jan Smuts Drive as a drop-off collection point for food, drinks, and personal items such as toothbrushes ( No clothing is required)

Only food and drinks items are requested such as tea, coffee, milk, sugar, butter, jam, bread, rice, oil, vegetables, snacks, renegade and water, as well as muffins, biscuits and cakes, says Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers.

Personal items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste are also needed.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA needs donations in aid of emergency response

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA emergency response efforts are underway.

Inspectors have a desperate need for a second-hand trailer to be able to transport emergency supplies.

People can make monetary donations towards the emergency response on the SPCA website here.

The SPCA is also accepting donations of dressings, bandages, Silbecor ointment, cool packs, fresh fruit and vegetables for the animals, and supplies like energy drinks, energy bars and eyedrops for the team in the field will be highly appreciated.

These donations can be dropped off at the SPCA's Grassy Park premises. Alternatively, you can drop off donations at Absolute Pets Stores in Flamingo Vlei (Tableview), Welgemoed, Cape Gate, Gardens, Constantia and Cavendish.

Pick n Pay has set up collection points at stores across Cape Town

Customers can purchase some of the recommended items in store and add them to the collection points. The goods will be distributed to the fire crews and evacuated students and displaced residents.

Monetary donations can also be made at till points and Pick n Pay customers can also donate their SmartShopper points to the fire relief efforts.

Listen to Ali Sablay from Gift of the Givers and Jarret Van Vuuren of Pick n Pay as they give details of what can be donated:

We'll keep updating this article as more information emerges.