Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
RELATED: Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road - Carelse
- Four fire stations are currently accepting drop-offs for the firefighting crews
The following items can be delivered to the Roland Street Fire Station, Sea Point Fire Station, Salt River Fire Station, and Fish Hoek Fire Station:
- Energy bars
- Energy drinks (not fizzy please)
- Wet wipes
- Coffee sachets
- Peanuts
- Donuts
- Cupcakes
- Easy snacks
- Ready-made sandwiches (individually packaged)
- Eye drops
- Panado
- Lip ice
- Allergex
- Deep heat lotion
- Deep freeze lotion
- UCT has an Emergency Relief Fund where donations can be made
UCT Donations Account, Standard bank of South Africa, Account Number 07 152 2387
- UCT SRC accepting donated goods in the city bowl and in Pinelands
Clothes, toiletries, and non-perishable foods can be dropped off at the Graduate School of Business (GSB) at the V&A Waterfront or at Old Mutual Pinelands, West Campus
The UCT SRC is also accepting assistance with the transportation of donations to various hotels housing students.
It's also appealing to businesses for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Contact the UCT SRC via WhatsApp on 076 964 1853 upon arrival at the GSB.
To all those wanting to assist UCT students:— UCT SRC (@UCT_SRC) April 19, 2021
If you are in the City Bowl, please bring donations to the Graduate School of Business.
If you are outside the City Bowl, please donate at Old Mutual Pinelands, West Campus
Please see poster in prior tweet for contacts.
- Gift of the Givers Bank details: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525. Ref UCT Fire
- Old Mutual has made its west campus building available on Jan Smuts Drive as a drop-off collection point for food, drinks, and personal items such as toothbrushes ( No clothing is required)
RELATED: How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
Only food and drinks items are requested such as tea, coffee, milk, sugar, butter, jam, bread, rice, oil, vegetables, snacks, renegade and water, as well as muffins, biscuits and cakes, says Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers.
Personal items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste are also needed.
- Cape of Good Hope SPCA needs donations in aid of emergency response
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA emergency response efforts are underway.
Inspectors have a desperate need for a second-hand trailer to be able to transport emergency supplies.
People can make monetary donations towards the emergency response on the SPCA website here.
The SPCA is also accepting donations of dressings, bandages, Silbecor ointment, cool packs, fresh fruit and vegetables for the animals, and supplies like energy drinks, energy bars and eyedrops for the team in the field will be highly appreciated.
These donations can be dropped off at the SPCA's Grassy Park premises. Alternatively, you can drop off donations at Absolute Pets Stores in Flamingo Vlei (Tableview), Welgemoed, Cape Gate, Gardens, Constantia and Cavendish.
- Pick n Pay has set up collection points at stores across Cape Town
Customers can purchase some of the recommended items in store and add them to the collection points. The goods will be distributed to the fire crews and evacuated students and displaced residents.
Monetary donations can also be made at till points and Pick n Pay customers can also donate their SmartShopper points to the fire relief efforts.
Listen to Ali Sablay from Gift of the Givers and Jarret Van Vuuren of Pick n Pay as they give details of what can be donated:
We'll keep updating this article as more information emerges.
More from Local
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)
"Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'
Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain.Read More
[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks
Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience.Read More
'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year
UCT SRC member Matthew Field says the student community is traumatised after having to evacuate campus and res amid the ongoing fire.Read More
Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
Director at Centre for Curating the Archive says she hopes the basement and middle floor of the African Studies Library were saved.Read More
'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks
He says they will investigate if a second fire reported at about 9pm just below Phillip Kgosana Drive was connected to the first.Read More
We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd
Well-known political analyst and Cape Town resident Melanie Verwoerd says she witnessed a group of people starting one of the fires above De Waal Drive on Sunday night.Read More
Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze
Forensic investigator David Klatzow says UCT officials and SANParks management must be taken to task in a formal fire investigation.Read More
Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the pause on the J&j implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.Read More
How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explains how they stepped up when UCT asked for assistance during Cape Town mountain fires.Read More