Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze
Klatzow says he does not accept the blame that is being placed on a vagrant who is suspected to have started one of the fires on Table Mountain.
A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested and is currently in SAPS custody, according to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.
RELATED: 'When the officer asked him he said, but I started the fire' - JP Smith
Klatzow claims that SANParks management has failed to properly prevent the spread of a wildfire in the past.
He says SANParks did not respond adequately to the fire which started in Pecks Valley and spread to Hout Bay in 2015.
Klatzow says SANParks management needs to be taken to task about their vegetation maintenance and clearing in the Rhodes Memorial area.
He says pine trees and lack of proper fire breaks may have contributed to the spread of the current fire.
Klatzow also says he's been informed about claims that the fire hydrants on the mountain are poorly functional.
In addition, he believes that increased SANParks security is needed on the mountain to deter criminal elements such as arsonists.
The investigator says UCT management also needs to answer about the efficiency of its fire systems and whether or not enough was done by the institution to fire-proof its buildings.
I am not prepared to at this stage accept that "Oh oops, it was a vagrant setting the fire"... There's a lot of criminality on that mountain.Dr David Klatzow
The fire got to UCT very simply because the management of the vegetation on the western side of UCT was neglected... There are pine trees all over the place and once they get going, they are a danger to life and limb in a fire.Dr David Klatzow
Why were there no proper firebreaks on that border next to the tennis courts?Dr David Klatzow
Did UCT upgrade its own fire systems? Did they clear their gutters of vegetation debris which inevitably blows onto the roof? If they didn't, there's your cause of the fire getting so easily onto the library roof.Dr David Klatzow
There are lots of questions that need to be asked and this problem needs to be fully, fully, fully investigated. You can't have a major facility like this burn down like this and say, "Oh, oops. It was a vagrant". There need to be proper investigations.Dr David Klatzow
Once you get a fire going, however small, on a mountain, often the conditions on the mountain are ideal for the propagation of that fire in a way that is difficult to control.Dr David Klatzow
Fire loves spreading uphill. If there's a wind, they love spreading uphill even more. Once you've got that fire going, the terrain is difficult to get at.Dr David Klatzow
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
More from Local
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)
"Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'
Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain.Read More
[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks
Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience.Read More
'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year
UCT SRC member Matthew Field says the student community is traumatised after having to evacuate campus and res amid the ongoing fire.Read More
Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
Director at Centre for Curating the Archive says she hopes the basement and middle floor of the African Studies Library were saved.Read More
'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks
He says they will investigate if a second fire reported at about 9pm just below Phillip Kgosana Drive was connected to the first.Read More
We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd
Well-known political analyst and Cape Town resident Melanie Verwoerd says she witnessed a group of people starting one of the fires above De Waal Drive on Sunday night.Read More
Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the pause on the J&j implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.Read More
Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
Please find the drop-off points for food and drinks for the firefighters as well as info on how to assist the evacuated UCT students.Read More
How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explains how they stepped up when UCT asked for assistance during Cape Town mountain fires.Read More