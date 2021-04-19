Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Table Mountain Fire: Update from Fire Manager · ‎SANParks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip Prins - Manager Of Fire And Technical at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 15:40
Open for calls - Jono Tait's firefighting efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Tait
Today at 15:50
UCT Irma Stern Museum express thanks to Firefighters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadja Daehnke
Today at 16:05
Historic Mostert's Mill destroyed in fire a day after completed restoration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Hammer - The Friends of Mostert's Mill
Today at 16:20
The latest on the situation at UCT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
Friends of Table Mountain respond to the latest in fire related matters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:05
Latest on the Table Mountain Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jermaine Carelse
Charlotte Powell
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
How does one get justice in a case like Lufuno Mavhunga?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Anne Skelton - Child law expert, University of Pretoria.
Today at 17:45
From the frontline: A VWS firefighter shares his experience
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Meinking - member at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward

Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors waiting to enter fire-ravaged mountain area

19 April 2021 11:38 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Cape Town fires
animal rescue

Spokesperson Belinda Abraham says been too dangerous for us to enter the area right now so inspectors are monitoring periphery.

We have inspectors at the site of the fire s well as at the Disaster Operations Centre in Goodwood.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

It has been too dangerous for us to enter the area right now so we are having to monitor the periphery for any animals fleeing the flames, and of course, we are really concerned for those animals who may be trapped in the inferno as well as those lying injured that we are unable to reach at this stage.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

As soon as we can we will be combing the fire-ravaged areas for any injured animals. They will come back to our short-term wildlife care facility for treatment.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We have seen Guisbok making a run for it, fortunately uninjured....and were able to move it into a safer area.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The slower-moving animals will be the victims here, the porcupines, the tortoises, and snakes. We have not seen much of that yet but I imagine there are a lot of injuries in the field.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Donations to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for the fire relief:

Bank details: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA STANDARD BANK Branch Constantia 025309 Account 071832858 Cheque account Reference: your name and the word FIRE

Donations of dressings, bandages, Silbecor ointment, cool packs, fresh fruit and vegetables for the animals and supplies like energy drinks, energy bars and eyedrops for the team in the field will be highly appreciated.

If you reside in an area close to the site of the fire, please place shallow plastic containers with water in your gardens for the animals who will be thirsty.

If you come across an injured animal and it is safe to do so, please place the animal in a covered cardboard box to minimise stress and call the SPCA on 0833261604 available on this number 24/7

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




