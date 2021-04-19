Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors waiting to enter fire-ravaged mountain area





We have inspectors at the site of the fire s well as at the Disaster Operations Centre in Goodwood.

It has been too dangerous for us to enter the area right now so we are having to monitor the periphery for any animals fleeing the flames, and of course, we are really concerned for those animals who may be trapped in the inferno as well as those lying injured that we are unable to reach at this stage.

As soon as we can we will be combing the fire-ravaged areas for any injured animals. They will come back to our short-term wildlife care facility for treatment.

We have seen Guisbok making a run for it, fortunately uninjured....and were able to move it into a safer area.

The slower-moving animals will be the victims here, the porcupines, the tortoises, and snakes. We have not seen much of that yet but I imagine there are a lot of injuries in the field.

Donations to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for the fire relief:

Bank details: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA STANDARD BANK Branch Constantia 025309 Account 071832858 Cheque account Reference: your name and the word FIRE

Donations of dressings, bandages, Silbecor ointment, cool packs, fresh fruit and vegetables for the animals and supplies like energy drinks, energy bars and eyedrops for the team in the field will be highly appreciated.

If you reside in an area close to the site of the fire, please place shallow plastic containers with water in your gardens for the animals who will be thirsty.

If you come across an injured animal and it is safe to do so, please place the animal in a covered cardboard box to minimise stress and call the SPCA on 0833261604 available on this number 24/7

Listen to the interview in the audio below: