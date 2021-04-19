'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks
Lester Kiewit talks to Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Sanparks spokesperson and Lizelle Persens of Eyewitness News about the latest fire update in Cape Town.
Persens is currently in the suburb of University Estate where people are evacuating.
She says officials are trying to direct mototorists.
As we were passing homes you could see people grabbing their little dogs, their animals, walking with suitcases just trying to get whatever they possibly can and leave their premises.Lizelle Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We can definitely confirm that by last night 18h00 about 50% of the fire had been contained.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
Unfortunately, last night we also had a second fire. reported at about 9pm in the area just below Phillip Kgosana Drive but we were quite fortunate that it was contained fairly quickly.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
Was this fire connected to the original Rhodes memorial fire, asks Lester?
That will be part of the investigation but we suspect that it could have been malicious, somebody starting the fire deliberately.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
I can confirm that an individual has been arrested and is being questioned about possible arson.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
Listen to the interviews with Rey Thakhuli of SANParks and Lizelle Persens of Eyewitness News in the audio below:
Source : Photograph: Bryan Hampshire supplied
