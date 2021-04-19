We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd
Verwoerd, who lives along Devil's Peak, says residents in the area apprehended a suspect who was caught starting a fire on the mountainous terrain.
"It's not the main fire that came over the mountain, but there were two more [fires] on De Waal Drive now known as Philip Kgosana Drive, and we saw the guys starting them. It's so infuriating when that happens."
RELATED: 'When the officer asked him he said, but I started the fire' - JP Smith
Verwoed recounts her evacuation experience to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
What is very infuriating is last night we actually saw guys lighting fires... we screamed at them and they laughed at us and kept going.Melanie Verwoerd
I live on Devil's Peak, so this is not our first rodeo.Melanie Verwoerd
We all know by now what to take, but still, every time this happens it's a scary thing and it's very unpleasant.Melanie Verwoerd
We knew we were going to be in trouble last night because the wind started coming up... Around 8 o clock this morning, [the fire] was right in the backyard of the neighbour behind me. They sounded the alarm.Melanie Verwoerd
Some of the neighbours apprehended one guy and the police came.Melanie Verwoerd
Listen to her recount her experience:
Source : Monique Mortlock/EWN
More from Local
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)
"Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'
Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain.Read More
[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks
Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience.Read More
'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year
UCT SRC member Matthew Field says the student community is traumatised after having to evacuate campus and res amid the ongoing fire.Read More
Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
Director at Centre for Curating the Archive says she hopes the basement and middle floor of the African Studies Library were saved.Read More
'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks
He says they will investigate if a second fire reported at about 9pm just below Phillip Kgosana Drive was connected to the first.Read More
Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze
Forensic investigator David Klatzow says UCT officials and SANParks management must be taken to task in a formal fire investigation.Read More
Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the pause on the J&j implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.Read More
Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
Please find the drop-off points for food and drinks for the firefighters as well as info on how to assist the evacuated UCT students.Read More
How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explains how they stepped up when UCT asked for assistance during Cape Town mountain fires.Read More