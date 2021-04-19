We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd





Verwoerd, who lives along Devil's Peak, says residents in the area apprehended a suspect who was caught starting a fire on the mountainous terrain.

"It's not the main fire that came over the mountain, but there were two more [fires] on De Waal Drive now known as Philip Kgosana Drive, and we saw the guys starting them. It's so infuriating when that happens."

Verwoed recounts her evacuation experience to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

What is very infuriating is last night we actually saw guys lighting fires... we screamed at them and they laughed at us and kept going. Melanie Verwoerd

I live on Devil's Peak, so this is not our first rodeo. Melanie Verwoerd

We all know by now what to take, but still, every time this happens it's a scary thing and it's very unpleasant. Melanie Verwoerd

We knew we were going to be in trouble last night because the wind started coming up... Around 8 o clock this morning, [the fire] was right in the backyard of the neighbour behind me. They sounded the alarm. Melanie Verwoerd

Some of the neighbours apprehended one guy and the police came. Melanie Verwoerd

Listen to her recount her experience: