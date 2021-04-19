'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year





Hundreds of students have been displaced after a fire spread on the upper and middle campus on Sunday.

A number of hotel groups are currently offering temporary accommodation for the students.

Matthew Field, the SRC's fundraising officer, says university students have had a very challenging start to the academic year, which has now been compounded by the devastation of the fire.

The student body is accepting clothes, toiletries, and non-perishable foods which can be dropped off at the Graduate School of Business (GSB) at the V&A Waterfront or at Old Mutual Pinelands, West Campus.

Field says the SRC is grateful for the support shown to the UCT community during this time of need.

He has appealed to donors to extend their generosity to the greater Cape Town community, including displaced residents and students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Cape Town campus.

The best word to use would be traumatised. UCT students are traumatised. Matthew Field, Corporate Relations & Fundraising Officer - UCT SRC

We started the year with a housing crisis. We were facing budget cuts at NSFAS, students were losing their funding. Covid-19 has been disrupting learning and students have been learning online. We were struggling with library access, and now this on top of it alL. The only word really is traumatised. UCT students really do need help. Matthew Field, Corporate Relations & Fundraising Officer - UCT SRC

Right now, the students are effectively homeless. Matthew Field, Corporate Relations & Fundraising Officer - UCT SRC

UCT has provided hotels and accommodation throughout the city but students only have the shirts on their backs, essentially. Matthew Field, Corporate Relations & Fundraising Officer - UCT SRC

People can help through physical donations or monetary donations. Matthew Field, Corporate Relations & Fundraising Officer - UCT SRC

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: