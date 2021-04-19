Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes





Lester Kiewit speaks to the Centre for Curating the Archive Director Pippa Skotnes about the devastating fire that gutted parts of the University of Cape Tow on Sundayincludig the Jagger Reading Room at the top floor of the African Studies Library.

Lester, it's been absolutely devestating to watch this fire and to think of what might be lost in that African Studies Library. Pippa Skotnes, Director - Centre for Curating the Archive

I've had calls from scholars from around the world who remember working in the reading room on the top floor, which is completely destroyed. Pippa Skotnes, Director - Centre for Curating the Archive

All those scholars who have been recently working in there with the collections they were working on, all that work would have gone, all that material would have been destroyed. Pippa Skotnes, Director - Centre for Curating the Archive

We know we have lost, for instance, the 3, 500 item African Film Collection, parts of the government publications collection, and many other things that were on that top floor. Pippa Skotnes, Director - Centre for Curating the Archive

At least one of the rare book collections is presumed to have been lost.

Skotnes says there is not yet a full report from the library.

But as far as we can tell the new fire doors that were put in place some time ago have withheld the worst part of the blaze, and it looks like materials in the basement and possibly the middle floor have all been saved. So there is some hope. Pippa Skotnes, Director - Centre for Curating the Archive

She explains the digitsation process that has been underway for a while, but it is time-consuming and it is a resource-heavy process.

