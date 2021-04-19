[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks





Lisette Lombard's desperate cry in the video as she films herself running away from the fire caught public attention. Watch the video below.

Lisette talks to Lester Kiewit about her experience.

I was at blockhouse when I looked down and there was this little stream of smoke initially and I thought I was going to continue with my trail run just to follow the contour path. And as I looked down I realised this fire was escalating at a phenomenal speed. Lisette Lombard, Trail runner

I think my Car has been destroyed as I cannot reach Rhodes Memorial and think I managed to outrun the fire -can anyone tell me if the cars at Rhodes Memorial are safe and where do I need to run to get away from the fire? Newlands Forest? @wo_fire @cptfrs #fire #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/d0xICuvupS — Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021

There was no wind when I started out and all of a sudden there was a wind and that's when I realised it was moving towards Rhodes Memorial and that I had to try and get down to try and save my car which of course I was not fast enough to do. Lisette Lombard, Trail runner

Her car was parked at Rhodes memorial car park.

My car has been destroyed in the fire with other vehicles and the restaurant, but thank God we are safe 🙏 Never have I experienced a fire that spread so unpredictably fast. I have so much respect for our firefighters 🙏🏼👏🏼 Thank you 😭 #capetown #fireforce @wo_fire @cptfrs pic.twitter.com/MK6iEGgENy — Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021

Did she feel she was in danger, asks Lester?

Yes at one stage, before I reached the parking lot I heard the two explosions, I didn't know it was the gas bottles of the restaurant, I thought it was a car exploding - and all of a sudden the fire was right in front of me and I realised that I could actually be caught up in this fire and I was afraid for my own life. Lisette Lombard, Trail runner

You feel very helpless. You've got this huge fire and it is moving rapidly at 10 to 20km per second and I didn't know if I was going to be able to outrun it. That's when I did the viral post. Because I did not have the emergency number - and I thought at least if I did a viral post, Twitter is very good at responding and maybe someone could give me direction in which direction I should run to try and get away from the fire. Lisette Lombard, Trail runner

