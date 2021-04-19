[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks
Lisette Lombard's desperate cry in the video as she films herself running away from the fire caught public attention. Watch the video below.
She tweeted: I think my Car has been destroyed as I cannot reach Rhodes Memorial and think I managed to outrun the fire -can anyone tell me if the cars at Rhodes Memorial are safe and where do I need to run to get away from the fire? Newlands Forest?
Lisette talks to Lester Kiewit about her experience.
I was at blockhouse when I looked down and there was this little stream of smoke initially and I thought I was going to continue with my trail run just to follow the contour path. And as I looked down I realised this fire was escalating at a phenomenal speed.Lisette Lombard, Trail runner
I think my Car has been destroyed as I cannot reach Rhodes Memorial and think I managed to outrun the fire -can anyone tell me if the cars at Rhodes Memorial are safe and where do I need to run to get away from the fire? Newlands Forest? @wo_fire @cptfrs #fire #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/d0xICuvupS— Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021
There was no wind when I started out and all of a sudden there was a wind and that's when I realised it was moving towards Rhodes Memorial and that I had to try and get down to try and save my car which of course I was not fast enough to do.Lisette Lombard, Trail runner
Her car was parked at Rhodes memorial car park.
My car has been destroyed in the fire with other vehicles and the restaurant, but thank God we are safe 🙏 Never have I experienced a fire that spread so unpredictably fast. I have so much respect for our firefighters 🙏🏼👏🏼 Thank you 😭 #capetown #fireforce @wo_fire @cptfrs pic.twitter.com/MK6iEGgENy— Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021
Did she feel she was in danger, asks Lester?
Yes at one stage, before I reached the parking lot I heard the two explosions, I didn't know it was the gas bottles of the restaurant, I thought it was a car exploding - and all of a sudden the fire was right in front of me and I realised that I could actually be caught up in this fire and I was afraid for my own life.Lisette Lombard, Trail runner
You feel very helpless. You've got this huge fire and it is moving rapidly at 10 to 20km per second and I didn't know if I was going to be able to outrun it. That's when I did the viral post. Because I did not have the emergency number - and I thought at least if I did a viral post, Twitter is very good at responding and maybe someone could give me direction in which direction I should run to try and get away from the fire.Lisette Lombard, Trail runner
Listen to her interview below:
More from Local
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)
"Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'
Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain.Read More
'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year
UCT SRC member Matthew Field says the student community is traumatised after having to evacuate campus and res amid the ongoing fire.Read More
Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
Director at Centre for Curating the Archive says she hopes the basement and middle floor of the African Studies Library were saved.Read More
'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks
He says they will investigate if a second fire reported at about 9pm just below Phillip Kgosana Drive was connected to the first.Read More
We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd
Well-known political analyst and Cape Town resident Melanie Verwoerd says she witnessed a group of people starting one of the fires above De Waal Drive on Sunday night.Read More
Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze
Forensic investigator David Klatzow says UCT officials and SANParks management must be taken to task in a formal fire investigation.Read More
Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the pause on the J&j implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.Read More
Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
Please find the drop-off points for food and drinks for the firefighters as well as info on how to assist the evacuated UCT students.Read More
How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explains how they stepped up when UCT asked for assistance during Cape Town mountain fires.Read More