'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'





Davids, who's the former CEO of the Community Chest, says mountain dwellers have long been neglected by Cape Town authorities.

Police are investigating the causes of the multiple fires along Table Mountain amid suspicion that a homeless person may have been responsible for at least one.

Davids says homeless people have been forced to live on the mountain because the City of Cape Town fails to provide adequate housing and shelter for its most vulnerable citizens.

"It poses a real risk. It's a safety risk, it's a health risk, and as we've seen now, it has the potential to be a very significant fire risk for the City", he tells CapeTalk.

Meanwhile, CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit has warned against scapegoating homeless people.

People who started this fire must be held liable and responsible and they must be prosecuted under the law. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Consulting

The challenge is that we have over 100 people who are without housing who use the mountain for habitation. It's been a fact for decades. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Consulting

SANParks and the City and others have often paid scant attention to the dire risk that that living faces on the mountain. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Consulting

There aren't sufficient [shelter] beds within the city. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Consulting

The City doesn't have enough housing for its vulnerable people, and that must be addressed. Otherwise, we are going to have this disaster repeating itself several times over. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Consulting

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: